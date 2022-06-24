Vapid FMJ in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

GTA Online has arrived on another Thursday, and this week's Prize Ride is the OG Vapid FMJ. Gamers must register a top-three finish in the Pursuit Series Races five days in a row to win this beast.

Not many players are acquainted with the FMJ owing to its age. The car was released in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC.

Every new content expansion brings new vehicles, pushing the old ones further down the catalog.

What is the Vapid FMJ all about in GTA Online?

The Vapid FMJ is a two-door supercar in GTA Online. As the looks can tell, the car is based on the real-life 2017 Ford GT. It also takes a few styling cues from the Aston Martin Vulcan and Ferrari 488 Pista.

The FMJ is available on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1.75 million. The letters 'FMJ' stands for 'Full Metal Jacket, a play of words, as the FMJ is a successor to the Vapid Bullet, based on the real-life 2005 version of the Ford GT.

Performance

The Vapid FMJ houses a twin-cam V8 engine coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The car has a rear-mid-engine-rear-wheel-drive layout and naturally sits very low to the ground.

According to Broughy, the FMJ ranks 23rd out of 53 supercars in GTA Online with a top speed of 125 mph. On the other hand, its lap time rank is 32 out of 53 as it crosses the line at 1:01.795.

The car is very responsive when it comes to handling, and the lowered stance prevents it from fishtailing. The acceleration on the FMJ, however, is relatively poor as compared to other supercars.

The exhaust note resembles the Entity XF and sounds pretty high while revving.

Customization

The Vapid FMJ is a great-looking car, thanks to its lineage, but it is an average performer. However, when it comes to customizations, it lets everyone down.

In its defense, the ride was released quite some time ago. Back then, cars rarely had much in terms of cosmetic upgrades.

That said, besides regular performance upgrades, the FMJ doesn't offer anything new. Even when tinkering with some presets, users will notice little or no difference between different options.

On the bright side, the transparent engine cover looks tremendous but gets tinted if players choose to tint the windows.

The FMJ allows gamers to lower its suspension and add spoilers as well. However, all the spoilers add the same amount of downforce. Sadly, there are no liveries.

The Vapid FMJ is one of the better-looking cars among the GTA Online car lineup, but this is not a vehicle to be considered for racing. It's not bad, but beating newer and better cars on the track will require a professional racecar driver.

To answer whether the FMJ is worth it or not, it absolutely is if it is being offered for free. All users need to do is finish within the top three spots of a Pursuit Series Race for five days in a row. The car cannot be sold if it is won as a Prize Ride.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far