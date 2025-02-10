5 time-saving tips for earning money in GTA Online

While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to make money in GTA Online, each method takes some time to generate the rewards. Moreover, no money-making methods in the game can be used back-to-back. Therefore, players should plan their approach properly to make the most out of their time; otherwise, they may end up spending more time waiting than actually making money.
This article lists five time-saving tips that you can utilize while making money in GTA Online.
Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.
5 tips that will help you save time while earning money in GTA Online
1) Activate the passive income sources
Passive income sources are among the most useful things in GTA Online that you should utilize. As the name implies, these earning sources make money in the background while you engage in other activities. To maximize earnings, it's best to keep the following passive income sources active:
- Nightclub Safe Locker
- Agency Safe Locker
- Darnell Bros. Garment Factory Safe Locker
- MC Clubhouse Bar
- Aracede Safe Locker
Additionally, visit these sources occasionally to withdraw the money so the cash flow doesn’t stop.
2) Utilize the cooldown times effectively
As mentioned before, the money-making methods in GTA Online have cooldown periods before you start the same activity again. Therefore, it is advised to juggle between different errands so that you don’t have to wait unnecessarily.
For example, the PayPhone Hits and Dispatch Works are freemode missions that you can do solo. Rockstar Games imposes ten and five-minute cooldown periods after them, respectively. You can complete a PayPhone Hit mission first and request a Dispatch Work mission from Vincent Effinburger immediately.
By the time you complete the mission, the cooldown period for the next PayPhone Hits mission will be over.
3) Hire other players to complete missions fast
While there are various solo missions in GTA Online, sometimes it is best to hire one or two players to complete them faster. All the business missions (including some contact missions) can be completed sooner and more easily if you have other players as your associates.
Therefore, even if you prefer playing the game solo, teaming up sometimes can save time. For example, the MC businesses spawn multiple vehicles during sell missions. While you can deliver them one by one, it is faster to operate multiple at once.
4) Keep the business supplies always full
Most of the businesses in GTA Online require you to source supplies so that they can generate products. Therefore, you should try to keep the supply units always full so that the businesses can operate in the background.
The following are some of the notable businesses that you should always look after:
- Acid Lab
- Meth Lab
- Cocaine Lab
- Counterfeit Cash Factory
- Weed Farm
- Bunker
By doing so, the produced goods will be readily available, allowing you to sell them at your convenience.
5) Use airborne vehicles to travel
Air travel is faster than any other method in the multiplayer game. The primary reason is that there is no traffic and the route is mostly straight. Therefore, you should invest in some airborne vehicles, as they are some of the best value-for-money things in GTA Online.
You can use the following vehicles:
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II
- Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
- Sparrow
- Mammoth Avenger
Rockstar Games allows you to use these vehicles in most of the missions. Therefore, you should master their flying skills.