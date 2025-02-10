5 time-saving tips for earning money in GTA Online

While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to make money in GTA Online, each method takes some time to generate the rewards. Moreover, no money-making methods in the game can be used back-to-back. Therefore, players should plan their approach properly to make the most out of their time; otherwise, they may end up spending more time waiting than actually making money.

This article lists five time-saving tips that you can utilize while making money in GTA Online.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

5 tips that will help you save time while earning money in GTA Online

1) Activate the passive income sources

The passive income sources in Grand Theft Auto Online can help you in difficult times (Image via Rockstar Games)

Passive income sources are among the most useful things in GTA Online that you should utilize. As the name implies, these earning sources make money in the background while you engage in other activities. To maximize earnings, it's best to keep the following passive income sources active:

Nightclub Safe Locker

Agency Safe Locker

Darnell Bros. Garment Factory Safe Locker

MC Clubhouse Bar

Aracede Safe Locker

Additionally, visit these sources occasionally to withdraw the money so the cash flow doesn’t stop.

2) Utilize the cooldown times effectively

As mentioned before, the money-making methods in GTA Online have cooldown periods before you start the same activity again. Therefore, it is advised to juggle between different errands so that you don’t have to wait unnecessarily.

For example, the PayPhone Hits and Dispatch Works are freemode missions that you can do solo. Rockstar Games imposes ten and five-minute cooldown periods after them, respectively. You can complete a PayPhone Hit mission first and request a Dispatch Work mission from Vincent Effinburger immediately.

By the time you complete the mission, the cooldown period for the next PayPhone Hits mission will be over.

3) Hire other players to complete missions fast

While there are various solo missions in GTA Online, sometimes it is best to hire one or two players to complete them faster. All the business missions (including some contact missions) can be completed sooner and more easily if you have other players as your associates.

Therefore, even if you prefer playing the game solo, teaming up sometimes can save time. For example, the MC businesses spawn multiple vehicles during sell missions. While you can deliver them one by one, it is faster to operate multiple at once.

4) Keep the business supplies always full

Most of the businesses in GTA Online require you to source supplies so that they can generate products. Therefore, you should try to keep the supply units always full so that the businesses can operate in the background.

The following are some of the notable businesses that you should always look after:

Acid Lab

Meth Lab

Cocaine Lab

Counterfeit Cash Factory

Weed Farm

Bunker

By doing so, the produced goods will be readily available, allowing you to sell them at your convenience.

5) Use airborne vehicles to travel

Grand Theft Auto Online players should keep some aircraft ready at their disposal (Image via Rockstar Games)

Air travel is faster than any other method in the multiplayer game. The primary reason is that there is no traffic and the route is mostly straight. Therefore, you should invest in some airborne vehicles, as they are some of the best value-for-money things in GTA Online.

You can use the following vehicles:

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Sparrow

Mammoth Avenger

Rockstar Games allows you to use these vehicles in most of the missions. Therefore, you should master their flying skills.

