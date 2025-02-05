5 reasons why Michael should return in GTA Online Summer DLC 2025

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA Online summer DLC 2025, the community is eagerly looking forward to it. In the meantime, some fans also want Michael De Santa from GTA 5 to return in the multiplayer game. The demand has been there for years, but the studio has yet to consider this request. However, there is an opportunity for the developer to make it happen in the upcoming DLC.

This article lists five reasons why Michael De Santa should return to the series with the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

5 reasons why Rockstar should bring back Michael De Santa in the GTA Online Summer DLC 2025

1) Only major character left to return

Michael De Santa’s presence is still missing from the Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

It goes without saying that Michael De Santa is the only major character left to return in the multiplayer game. Franklin Clinton, Trevor Philips, Lester Crest, and many others already re-appeared in the series.

Therefore, Rockstar should work with the popular GTA 5 actor and bring his character back into the GTA Online summer DLC 2025. Fans would undoubtedly be happy to see the popular protagonist make his return.

2) Perfect ending to the multiplayer game

As the release window for GTA 6 in Fall 2025 approaches, Grand Theft Auto Online will likely see a decline in player activity. To give the popular game a proper farewell, Rockstar Games should bring back Michael De Santa in the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

Since the entire plot of Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode revolved around him, he should be the one to conclude the saga of the multiplayer version as well. Adding the character, along with proper missions and businesses, will make the DLC one of the biggest updates in the game.

3) He can provide new heist missions

It's been over four years since Rockstar released a new (major) heist mission in the multiplayer game, with the Cayo Perico Heist being the last one in December 2020. Given the long gap, the developer should consider introducing a new heist with Michael De Santa as the guide. The new heist should also be a solo-friendly mission in GTA Online.

Michael was a professional criminal in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, and his expertise can be very useful for players in the multiplayer game. Therefore, Rockstar should consider adding a new heist mission with Michael in the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

4) Rockstar can make the movie studio a new business

During the events of Grand Theft Auto 5, Michael De Santa showed great interest in the Vinewood movie business, and the Richards Majestic movie studio remains underutilized in the multiplayer game. Therefore, Rockstar should make the studio into a purchasable business in the GTA Online summer DLC 2025.

Since all businesses in Grand Theft Auto Online have their hosts or managers, Michael De Santa should be added as the manager of the Richards Majestic movie studio. Additionally, the aforementioned heist mission could be included as part of the movie business.

5) He has one loose end to conclude

Michael has an old dispute with Dr. Isaiah Friedlander (Image via Rockstar Games)

The return of Dr. Isaiah Friedlander was one of the biggest surprises in the multiplayer game. He was the former therapist of Michael De Santa, who was rumored to be dead. However, since the rumor has been busted, it is time for the protagonist to come back to settle the disputes for good.

Rockstar could introduce a mission where Michael finds the fraud therapist and takes his revenge. The GTA Online summer DLC 2025 is a perfect time to conclude this decade-old dispute between both characters.

