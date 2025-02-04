GTA 5 actor predicts GTA 6 to generate $1.3 billion in revenue on its release day

GTA 6 is scheduled to be released later this year. While the developer Rockstar Games hasn’t shared any details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title since 2023, fans and analysts have been predicting many things about it lately, including its possible price, release date, and more. Now, an actor renowned for his role in GTA 5 story mode has made another big prediction.

In an interview posted on Fall Damage, a YouTube channel, actor Ned Luke made a bold prediction about the upcoming GTA 6. According to him, it will generate $1.3 billion in revenue in 24 hours upon release. He also talked about the possibility of him returning in the sequel. Read on to learn more about it.

GTA 6 will break GTA 5’s sales record on the launch day, predicts the actor

Seven minutes into the video, GTA 5 actor Ned Luke talked about GTA 6. He advised fans to be patient as “it’s going to be worth the wait.” Sharing his analysis, the actor continued by predicting that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will surpass the revenue generated by GTA 5 on its launch day:

“From what I’ve seen it’s going to be amazing; they’re going to blow our numbers away, you know, first day, I think we did $800 million, they’re they’re going to do like my prediction is $1.3 billion on the first day.”

The prediction made shows Ned Luke's faith in Rockstar and their excellence in developing Grand Theft Auto games.

In the same interview, the actor also claimed that he is very interested in Grand Theft Auto 6, and talked about his character Michael De Santa’s possible return:

“You never know what Rockstar is going to do. If you look at GTA Online for example, you know, Michael hasn’t been back on GTA Online. May he’s coming in a final DLC, maybe he’s not. Maybe we’all be in GTA 6 like online maybe, maybe not.”

Although cameo returns are always possible, fans are advised to take everything with a grain of salt at this point.

Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has a scheduled earnings call this week, and fans can expect to know more about the game's exact release date soon.

