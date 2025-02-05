10 little features we'd like to see in GTA 6

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 is undoubtedly going to blow people’s minds after its release. The first trailer itself was a shocker and the gaming community has even higher hopes for the final version. While major new features are often discussed in various forums, this article will list ten little things that we would like to see in GTA 6.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

10 little features Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) NPCs adapting to the weather

The NPCs in GTA 6 should adapt to changing weather conditions. Whether it is sunny, raining, or stormy, they should appear in proper clothes. This feature will surely make them more lifelike.

2) Cars having turn signals

Cars in the upcoming game (especially the ones driven by NPCs) should have functional turn signals. This is a must-have gameplay feature, as it would allow players to determine NPC drivers' movements and navigate accordingly.

3) NPCs react to vehicle horns

The NPCs in GTA 6 should be more responsive to vehicle horns. When honked at, they should either move out of the way or get aggressive at times. Rockstar should work on it, as the NPCs in the current titles care very little about you honking.

4) Improved melee combats

Rockstar should improve brawling in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar should add more melee combat animations in the upcoming game. The in-game characters should also be able to perform combo movements to make brawls more interesting.

5) Wild animals within urban areas

A wild animal in a pool in the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Spotting wild animals within the urban areas of Miami is very common in real life. Rockstar should emphasize this aspect and add wild animals in the urban areas of Vice City in GTA 6.

6) Ability to pet animals

Players will love to pet animals in the upcoming game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar should allow players to pet domestic animals in the game. We should be able to pet Dogs, cats, and birds — similar to how Franklin could interact with Chop in GTA 5 Online — which would add an extra layer of realism to the game.

7) Characters feeling tired or sleepy

Grand Theft Auto 6 characters should have human-like limitations (Image via Rockstar Games)

The protagonists should be able to feel tired or sleepy at times. However, the developer should not overdo this and force players to stop or go to sleep in-game. Instead, there should be an option to eat snacks or energy drinks to manage fatigue.

8) Ability to make in-game social media posts

Players should be able to make manual social media posts in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

As seen in the first GTA 6 trailer, the in-game social media is going to play a major role. Rockstar Games should allow players (protagonists) to share their own social media posts within the game. This feature is currently missing from the series.

9) Insurance for purchased vehicles

The purchased vehicles should remain forever in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The purchased vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 6 should have insurance coverage, similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. They should be treated as personal vehicles and should be ready at the player’s disposal. The current single-player game is notorious for despawning even purchased vehicles.

10) Ability to report crime

A Screenshot from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the NPCs can already report your crime to the cops and get you wanted levels, Rockstar should also allow GTA 6 players to report crimes committed by NPCs. This could be a new version of the Vigilante side mission, where players roleplay as a good Samaritan. Additionally, players should be rewarded for reporting crimes to law enforcement.

