5 popular Vice City areas we'd like to see in GTA 6

While the GTA 6 map remains a mystery for all, the events of Rockstar Games' next big title will take us back to Vice City. The upcoming city is expected to be significantly different from what we experienced in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. However, considering previous instances, we can expect some older areas from the 3D Universe map to return with new looks.

This article lists five popular areas from 3D Universe Vice City that we would like to see in the GTA 6 map.

5 popular Vice City areas that Rockstar Games should add in GTA 6

1) Starfish Island

The Starfish Island should return in Grand Theft Auto 6 in its full glory (Image via Rockstar Games)

Starfish Island is one of the central locations of the Vice City map, and Rockstar Games should include it in GTA 6 as well. It is a posh area that has several big mansions and other expensive properties. However, the main highlight of this area is undoubtedly Diaz's Mansion, which later became the Vercetti Estate.

Trending

Rockstar Games should consider adding the entire property in the upcoming game and also allow players to own it. It will surely be one of the best Easter eggs referring to the 2002 title. Since it is a rich neighborhood, it should also spawn top-range NPC cars.

2) Malibu Club

The Malibu Club is one of the most iconic locations that deserves to return in GTA 6. It is a nightclub in Grand Theft Auto Vice City where you can see various NPCs dancing and vibing to the music. However, one hilarious thing is that the dancers (especially on the stage) are not regular performers. You can see construction workers, cops, army personnel, and firefighters dancing in unison.

Rockstar Games should bring back the Malibu Club to the HD Universe Vice City. It was already mentioned in Grand Theft Auto Online, where you can find a jacket named Malibu Club Satin Jacket.

3) Vice City Lighthouse

The Vice City Lighthouse is a remote area within the Vice City Beach area. It is towards the south of the map, and you can climb on top of it. Rockstar Games should bring it back in the upcoming game and make the area more beautiful.

The 3D Universe area included the following things near the lighthouse:

Hidden package

Rampage mission

Unique stunt jump

Caddy car

The upcoming game should also have something to do and explore near the Lighthouse. Rockstar should showcase it as one of the prime locations in the GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Prawn Island

Prawn Island in Grand Theft Auto Vice City is a small area. But, it has some unique features that make players visit frequently. They are as follows:

InterGlobal Film Studios

Mendez Mansion

Hidden packages

Health pack

Police bribe

Body armor

Various weapons

The InterGlobal Film Studios is, without a doubt, one of the most visited locations within the area. Inside, you can find a moon-landing film setup that denotes the USA’s moon-landing conspiracy theories. If Rockstar Games brings this area back, players will surely visit the area after GTA 6’s release.

5) Ocean Drive

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to explore the new Ocean Drive in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean Drive can be regarded as the face of the 3D Universe Vice City as anyone can recognize the area easily. The first GTA 6 trailer gave us a small glimpse of a similar-looking area. Rockstar should turn the speculations into reality and add the Ocean Drive area in the upcoming game.

It should also include all the iconic landmarks such as the Ocean View Hotel, Maison Wenifall, Colon Hotel, etc. The area has the full potential to become the main hub of the upcoming game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback