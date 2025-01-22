New GTA 6 trailer 2 theory suggests its release next week

Grand Theft Auto fans have begun to speculate about a new GTA 6 trailer 2 theory again. Soon after Rockstar Games shared its latest post about the GTA Plus subscription on January 16, 2025, a Reddit user proposed a theory stating the upcoming game’s next trailer could be released on January 30, 2025. The user claimed that the studio itself hinted at the date in its recent post.

Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt as it is just a fan theory at the moment and has not been verified by Rockstar Games.

Fans believe Rockstar Games is teasing the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date

On January 17, 2025, Reddit user skootz (u/douknowwhyareuhere) shared a post on the r/GTA6 community stating that Rockstar would release the GTA 6 trailer 2 on January 30, 2025.

According to them, the studio’s recent post about the monthly subscription included the numbers 8, 2, 2, 6, 9, 3, and 2. While the last digit was marked separately, adding the other numbers resulted in 30.

8+2+2+6+9+3=30

From this, the Reddit user theorized that the next GTA 6 announcement would happen on Thursday, January 30, 2025, while the separately marked 2 indicated the second trailer. The user also cited the release date announcements for GTA 5 and RDR 2, which are as follows:

Grand Theft Auto 5 release date announcement: January 31, 2013 (Thursday)

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date announcement: February 1, 2018 (Thursday)

Several fans have believed this GTA 6 trailer 2 theory and are now hoping for something on the proposed date. It is also worth noting that Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games’ parent organization) has scheduled its next Earnings Call Meeting on February 6, 2025 (Thursday).

However, considering previous instances, Rockstar Games made two official announcements before releasing the first trailer in December 2023. The first announcement was made nearly a month before the actual trailer release date.

As of now, it’s been over a year since the studio publicly addressed the upcoming title. Therefore, nothing can be said for sure about the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date.

