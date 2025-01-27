Why GTA San Andreas' girlfriends feature should return in GTA 6

Rockstar Games should bring back the girlfriend dating feature in GTA 6. It was one of the most popular features of GTA San Andreas that was re-added to Grand Theft Auto 4. However, the latest title does not have it, which is a bummer. Fans have high expectations that the studio will add many old and new features in the upcoming title.

This article briefly discusses why Rockstar Games should bring back GTA San Andreas' girlfriends feature in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why GTA 6 should have a girlfriends feature similar to GTA San Andreas

Having girlfriends will make the Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay more interesting (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there is no doubt that the GTA 6 gameplay will be intriguing enough to keep players engaged for hours, Rockstar Games should add datable girlfriends as an extra feature.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has six girls that Carl “CJ” Johnson can meet and date at various points throughout the story. The upcoming title should also have a similar feature for the rumored male protagonist named Jason.

As per a previous Bloomberg report, Rockstar Games plans to include a Bonnie and Clyde-style chemistry in the upcoming game. However, there is no harm in allowing both protagonists to date other NPC characters as it is a video game only.

Players loved this feature in the 2004 title and still look for GTA San Andreas girlfriends guide to utilize it properly. Moreover, having different partners at different locations allow you to explore the in-game locality more thoroughly, as you need to take them on dates.

The upcoming game’s NPCs look more detailed and realistic. Rockstar Games should add a few datable characters either by meeting them in person or through dating websites. The first GTA 6 trailer showed a heavy use of social media in the game. Therefore, the developer should add a dating app similar to real-life Tinder or Bumble.

The girlfriends in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas also offer special perks when you reach certain levels of intimacy with them. For example, Michelle Cannes offers free auto resprays at her vehicle workshop, and Helena Wankstein offers you various powerful weapons. Girlfriends in GTA 6 should also have similar perks so that players have some incentives to engage in the process.

In short, the following are some of the reasons Rockstar Games should add datable partners in Grand Theft Auto 6:

To offer special benefits and perks.

To make players explore the in-game internet more thoroughly.

To incentivize players to explore the map and talk to strangers.

So that players have something to do other than playing missions.

The studio should consider adding a similar feature in GTA 6 Online as well.

