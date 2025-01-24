Why GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in January 2025

Grand Theft Auto fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6 trailer 2, with many speculating that it could be released in the last week of January 2025. There is also a fan theory that points to January 30. Rockstar Games released the first trailer in December 2023 and hasn’t said anything about the game since then. However, the title's release window of Fall 2025 is gradually approaching.

This article discusses why the release of GTA 6 trailer 2 seems imminent.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions.

Why Rockstar Games could release the GTA 6 trailer 2 in January 2025

Firstly. if we consider the facts, Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent organization) has announced that its next Earnings Call Meeting is on February 6, 2025. The company typically shares its future goals and projects during these quarterly meetings. Based on this we can assume the studio to release the GTA 6 trailer 2 at least a week before that (on or before January 30, 2025).

Grand Theft Auto fans have also cooked up their theories that suggest the January 30 date. On January 16, 2025, Rockstar posted an image on X, showcasing the new monthly benefits for GTA Plus subscribers. The image featured a series of seemingly random numbers next to a container.

A Redditor quickly jumped on this and proposed a GTA 6 trailer 2 theory that adding the first six numbers together equals 30:

8+2+2+6+9+3=30

The user pointed out that the remaining highlighted number, 2, likely refers to the second trailer. To further support this theory, they referenced the release dates for Rockstar’s previous titles, GTA 5 and RDR 2, to show a pattern in timing. They are as follows:

Grand Theft Auto 5 release date was announced on January 31, 2013 (Thursday)

Red Dead Redemption 2 release date was announced on February 1, 2018 (Thursday)

All these theories and patterns make it seem like the GTA 6 trailer 2 could be released on or before Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The final release dates for GTA 4 and Max Payne 3 were also announced during this late-January to early February period. Since we have yet to get a second trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar could utilize this time to release the highly-anticipated video.

Moreover, Rockstar is known for running its promotions for longer durations and January 2025 seems like a great time to kickstart the process.

Rockstar has maintained silence regarding the upcoming game for long and it is time the studio starts sharing more details with fans and Take-Two Interactive investors. The GTA 6 PC version should also be announced for day-one release.

Fans have high hopes for the second trailer, and Rockstar should aim to meet those expectations without further delays.

