5 reasons to quit using Shark Cards in GTA Online

Shark Cards or Cash Cards have been a part of GTA Online since day one. Although many players oppose it, there are still many who frequently buy them. While Shark Cards were profitable during the early phase of the game, they are now considered worthless for many reasons.

With that being said, this article lists five reasons why you should quit using Shark Cards in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 solid reasons to stop buying Shark Cards in GTA Online

1) Can drain you financially

Grand Theft Auto Online Shark Cards can take a toll on your finances (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards in GTA Online cost real-life money, offering you in-game currency in return. While the deal itself sounds bad, it is worth noting that they are not cheap. Here are all the Shark Cards and their prices in real life:

Tiger Shark - $4.99

Bull Shark - $9.99

Great White Shark - $19.99

Whale Shark - $49.99

Megalodon Shark - $99.99

If you buy any one of these Shark Cards for an extended period, you will spend a hefty amount of money while playing the multiplayer game.

2) Not worth the value

Not only are Shark Cards in Grand Theft Auto Online expensive, but they also offer significantly low returns. These are the in-game values you get for any particular card:

Tiger Shark - $250,000

Bull Shark - $600,000

Great White Shark - $1,500,000

Whale Shark - $4,250,000

Megalodon Shark - $10,000,000

Spending 100 bucks just to get $10 million in GTA Online is not economically sound. Moreover, the in-game inflation can drain even the most expensive Shark Card over just one or two purchases.

3) In-game fortune can be made easily

The main reason why anyone buys Shark Cards is to become rich. Earlier, this was understandable, as the game did not offer many ways to make big money. However, as of 2025, there are many jobs and missions that can make you rich soon. Some of them include:

The Dr. Dre VIP Contract

The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid

Auto Shop Robbery Missions

Note that all these missions can be played solo. If you grind them properly, you can make around a million dollars every real-life hour.

4) Disrupts the main purpose of the game

The main purpose of the Grand Theft Auto Online gameplay is to hustle in the streets and become the kingpin of Los Santos. However, if you use pay-to-win methods like Shark Cards, you can become rich almost instantly.

Grinding businesses, jobs, and heists and collecting their rewards gives one a sense of accomplishment. But if money doesn't matter to you anymore, there will likely be no motivation to hustle. Also, while you will have money, other players will have more experience and game knowledge than you.

5) Makes the games unappealing after some time

Having everything at hand will eventually make Grand Theft Auto Online boring (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main driving forces to play GTA Online is to make money and buy new things. Rockstar has balanced these two factors properly in the game, motivating gamers to continue playing.

Being able to instantly buy most (if not all) of the things the game has to offer will allow you to enjoy them for a few days. But after that, the gameplay could get boring as there will be nothing else to look forward to.

