5 things we wish to see return in GTA 6

The feature wishlist for the forthcoming GTA 6 gameplay is lengthy and constantly growing. Fans expect it to be a colossal project as Rockstar Games is rumored to have been developing it since 2014. The first trailer in December 2023 gave us hope about how the upcoming game would look. Still, there are several things that we wish to see in GTA 6.

This article lists five notable things that Rockstar Games should bring back in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that should be re-added to the GTA 6 gameplay

1) Six-star wanted level

The Grand Theft Auto player base is accustomed to having six-star wanted levels (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar should consider bringing back the six-star wanted level in GTA 6. The current game only spawns law enforcement up to level five. Moreover, it is fairly easy to evade the cops compared to older titles in the Grand Theft Auto series. Fans enjoyed the six-star wanted-level system in the following games:

Grand Theft Auto 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto 4 and its DLC episodes

Thus, the studio should add one more wanted level in the upcoming title so that daring players can challenge the law enforcement mechanism. It goes without saying that beating a six-star wanted level is more difficult than a five-star wanted level.

2) Dating system

Rockstar Games introduced the dating system in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas and brought it back in Grand Theft Auto 4. However, it is not available in Grand Theft Auto 5, which is quite disappointing.

The dating system from San Andreas should return to GTA 6 with more mini-games and other improvements. Being able to pamper your in-game partner with gifts and dates will be a nice addition. Lucia and Jason should be allowed to go out with other NPCs using dating websites or by making a direct approach.

3) Story Mode DLCs

GTA 6 having Story Mode DLCs after its release is arguably one of the most demanded features within the Grand Theft Auto playerbase. Rockstar Games has only released the following singleplayer expansions to date:

Undead Nightmare (Red Dead Redemption)

The Lost and Damned (Grand Theft Auto 4)

The Ballad of Gay Tony (Grand Theft Auto 4)

GTA 5 not having a story DLC even after 11 years has been largely disappointing. Thus, the upcoming title should consider releasing a handful of DLC expansions and adding new features in GTA 6.

4) More cheat codes

Rockstar Games significantly reduced the number of cheat codes in HD Universe GTA games. The earlier titles have a long list of cheats that allow players to tweak the game as they see fit. These are the number of cheat codes in some of the most popular titles:

Grand Theft Auto 3: 23

Grand Theft Auto Vice City: 60

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: 90

Grand Theft Auto 4: 16

Grand Theft Auto 5: 34

Cheat codes are an important part of the Grand Theft Auto experience and Rockstar Games should consider adding more cheats in GTA 6.

5) QoL improving missions

Players should be able to improve the in-game QoL through side missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should bring back the following side missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 with the said benefits:

Vigilante: Increase armor capacity

Paramedic: Increase health capacity

Firefighter: Become immune to fire

Taxi Driver: Free taxi fares or special vehicle perks

These side missions were very prominent in 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto titles, with players using them to gain special abilities. The upcoming gameplay should also include them so that gamers can do other things besides going through the story missions.

