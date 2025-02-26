5 ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online in 2025

Earning as much money as possible is without a doubt one of the main goals for many GTA Online players. Rockstar Games offers many ways to make money in the multiplayer game. However, most of them are either time-consuming or do not pay well enough. As a result, players often have to search for fast money-making methods. Fortunately, the developer also offers a handful of those.

This article lists five solid ways to become rich quickly in GTA Online in 2025.

5 best missions to become rich quickly in GTA Online in 2025

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is a fan-favorite way to become rich in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular ways to become rich quickly in the multiplayer game. It is a major heist mission that can be played solo and can be completed within an hour. The heist contains various scoping and setup missions followed by a finale. Rockstar also offers multiple loot targets with different values. They are as follows:

Madrazo Files: $1,100,000

Sinsimito Tequila: $630,000

Ruby Necklace: $700,000

Bearer Bonds: $770,000

Pink Diamond: $1,300,000

Panther Statue: $1,900,000

Keep in mind that the Madrazo Files loot only spawns once during the first playthrough. For more details about the mission, you can check out the GTA Online Cayo Perico heist guide.

2) Dr. Dre VIP Contract

If you don’t want to do heists but still want to make a huge amount of cash, then you should grind the Dr. Dre VIP Contract frequently. It is a solo mission that can be started from the Agency business.

The entire series can be completed within 1.5 hours and you can make around $1.1 million from it. If you play the Dr. Dre VIP Contract regularly, then you won’t have to purchase Shark Cards in GTA Online anymore.

3) Acid Lab business

The Acid Lab is one of the few businesses in the multiplayer game that has many benefits. While there are many unnecessarily expensive things in GTA Online, the Acid Lab can be acquired for free. Moreover, it is a solo-friendly business that can generate around $340,000 every four real-life hours.

Rockstar Games also allows you to boost the production rate for 30 minutes every day. While the Acid Lab business sounds lucrative, players must unlock and acquire the Equipment Upgrade as soon as possible to operate the business to its full potential.

4) Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is one of the mini-heists that players from every rank can grind. The best thing about this mission is that you don’t need properties or other kinds of prerequisites to unlock it. You can earn around $500,000 by completing the following six missions:

Setup - Slush Fund Setup - Breaking and Entering Setup - Concealed Weapons Setup - Hit and Run Setup - Disorganized Crime Finale - Scene of the Crime

These missions should take you between 45 minutes to one hour. To know more about this money-making method, you can check out the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist guide.

5) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits in Grand Theft Auto Online are best to make money while on the go (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Payphone Hits missions are best for those who like to switch their money-making methods frequently. These are small missions that can be completed within 2-3 minutes. The payout is also good, as you can earn up to $45,000 for each mission.

Rockstar Games imposes a 10-minute cooldown period after each PayPhone Hits mission. Considering the in-game rush in GTA Online, the cooldown time will quickly pass and you will be able to begin another mission again.

