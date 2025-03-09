Ranking all GTA Online Oscar Guzman missions from worst to best

Rockstar Games added six missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update that can be unlocked by purchasing the McKenzie Field Hangar in Grapeseed. While each mission is unique and has intriguing gameplay objectives, some are better than the others. The difficulty also varies from mission to mission.

This article lists and ranks all missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update from worst to best.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The ranking is based on the payouts of the missions.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman missions ranked from worst to best

6) Setup: Intel

The Intel setup mission in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is arguably one of the most notorious missions. It requires you to do multiple tasks while also saving yourself from the enemies. They include flying drones to hack various servers, diving underwater to collect cargo shipments, and delivering the latter to the McKenzie Field Hangar.

While both tasks are already difficult enough, Rockstar gives you no immediate rewards for completing the mission.

5) Setup: Mogul

The Mogul setup mission in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is relatively easy, but it requires you to do some heavy tasks with the small Mogul plane. You must steal the plane, evade some missile-shooting fighter jets, and then carpet bomb various targets on the map.

Unfortunately, you get no rewards for pulling this insane dogfight mission.

4) Setup: Iron Mule

In the Iron Mule setup mission in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, you must fight various land enemies and wait for backup to arrive in DH-7 Iron Mule helicopters. Then, you must steal one of the choppers and deliver it to the McKenzie Field Hangar.

While you are required to battle hard with the ground enemies, you don't get any rewards.

3) Setup: Ammunition

Ammunition is the easiest setup mission in the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

The task for the Ammunition setup mission in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is easy – steal an Iron Mule, pick up ammunition for the Titan 250 D, and deliver them to the McKenzie Field Hangar.

Although you don’t get any rewards, the simple objectives make it worth attempting.

2) Up and Running

This mission introduces you to the series (Image via Rockstar Games)

Up and Running in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is an introductory mission where you must collect cargo drops from a flying plane and deliver them to some NPC buyers. However, the buyers meet a fatal ending, as they are ambushed by the Titan 250 D.

One of the best things about this mission is that Rockstar gives you around $12,000 for completing it.

1) The Titan Job

The Titan Job pays a huge reward for your efforts (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although The Titan Job is the most action-packed mission in this series, Rockstar pays you a handsome reward of $750,000. You can increase the payout by opting for hard mode or doing optional tasks during the setup missions.

Here, you must take down and steal a Titan 250 D plane and use it to destroy multiple targets scattered across the map. While completing the mission takes time, the reward is worth the grind.

