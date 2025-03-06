GTA+ benefits and bonuses (March 6 - April 2, 2025)

A brand new set of GTA+ (Plus) benefits and bonuses for March 2025 is now available to claim. Rockstar Games recently released the Oscar Guzman Flies Again drip-feed content, and some monthly rewards are tied to it. The highlight of this month’s bonuses is the newly released McKenzie Field Hangar, which subscribers can claim at a 30% discount.

This is the first time the GTA+ subscription is made available to PC players, thanks to the release of the new Enhanced Edition. It costs $7.99 and cannot be accessed on PS4, Xbox One, or PC’s Legacy Edition.

This article further shares all important GTA+ benefits for March 2025 that one should know about.

New GTA+ (or Plus) benefits and bonuses for March 2025 include a brand-new vehicle for free

A promotional picture of the free apparel included in the Plus benefits of March 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest Oscar Guzman Flies Again update added a brand new Invetero Coquette D5 sports car to the game, and Rockstar Games is giving it for free as part of the GTA + benefits. The two-seater Chevrolet Corvette-based vehicle can either be claimed from The Vinewood Car Club or the Legendary Motorsport website.

Furthermore, the new set of GTA Plus benefits for March 2025 allow subscribers to earn the following additional bonuses and discounts:

30% exclusive discount on McKenzie Field Hangar

2x money and RP on Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions

2x money and RP on G’s Cache

50% exclusive discount on Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

50% exclusive discount on Buckingham Swift Deluxe

For collectors, the following cosmetic items can be acquired as part of the latest Plus benefits:

Blue Two-Tone Denim Jacket and Jeans

Blue Two-Tone Denim Dress

Blue Two-Tone Denim Cowboy/Cowgirl Hat

Vehicles-related GTA+ benefits for March 2025

A promotional picture of The Vinewood Car Club's Garage (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like always, there’s an exclusive 20% discount on all vehicles showcased at The Vinewood Car Club for the Plus subscribers. Till April 2, 2025, the following vehicles are on the exclusive sale:

Pegassi Oppressor

Imponte Deluxo

Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

Declasse Vigero ZX

Grotti Itali RSX

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Overflod Tyrant

Benefactor LM87

Ocelot Swinger

In addition to the aforementioned Plus benefits, the subscribers can also claim the Classics Collection bonuses for a limited time.

