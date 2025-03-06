GTA+ benefits and bonuses (March 6 - April 2, 2025)

A brand new set of GTA+ (Plus) benefits and bonuses for March 2025 is now available to claim. Rockstar Games recently released the Oscar Guzman Flies Again drip-feed content, and some monthly rewards are tied to it. The highlight of this month’s bonuses is the newly released McKenzie Field Hangar, which subscribers can claim at a 30% discount.
This is the first time the GTA+ subscription is made available to PC players, thanks to the release of the new Enhanced Edition. It costs $7.99 and cannot be accessed on PS4, Xbox One, or PC’s Legacy Edition.
This article further shares all important GTA+ benefits for March 2025 that one should know about.
New GTA+ (or Plus) benefits and bonuses for March 2025 include a brand-new vehicle for free
The latest Oscar Guzman Flies Again update added a brand new Invetero Coquette D5 sports car to the game, and Rockstar Games is giving it for free as part of the GTA + benefits. The two-seater Chevrolet Corvette-based vehicle can either be claimed from The Vinewood Car Club or the Legendary Motorsport website.
Furthermore, the new set of GTA Plus benefits for March 2025 allow subscribers to earn the following additional bonuses and discounts:
- 30% exclusive discount on McKenzie Field Hangar
- 2x money and RP on Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions
- 2x money and RP on G’s Cache
- 50% exclusive discount on Buckingham Luxor Deluxe
- 50% exclusive discount on Buckingham Swift Deluxe
For collectors, the following cosmetic items can be acquired as part of the latest Plus benefits:
- Blue Two-Tone Denim Jacket and Jeans
- Blue Two-Tone Denim Dress
- Blue Two-Tone Denim Cowboy/Cowgirl Hat
Also Check: GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again
Vehicles-related GTA+ benefits for March 2025
Like always, there’s an exclusive 20% discount on all vehicles showcased at The Vinewood Car Club for the Plus subscribers. Till April 2, 2025, the following vehicles are on the exclusive sale:
- Pegassi Oppressor
- Imponte Deluxo
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
- Declasse Vigero ZX
- Grotti Itali RSX
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Overflod Tyrant
- Benefactor LM87
- Ocelot Swinger
In addition to the aforementioned Plus benefits, the subscribers can also claim the Classics Collection bonuses for a limited time.
