GTA+ Classics Collection (March 4-May 28, 2025)

Rockstar Games has just released the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC as well as the GTA+ Classic Collection. Unlike the traditional monthly bonuses, the Classic Collection aims to celebrate the debut of the membership on the PC platform by giving select bonuses to new members. Subscribers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platform can also enjoy these additional rewards, which include a free car.

This article shares everything we know about the new GTA+ Classics Collection available till May 28, 2025.

GTA+ Classics Collection: Free Deveste Eight, HSW liveries, and more (March 4-May 28, 2025)

Thanks to the release of GTA 5 Enhanced, this is the first time in history that GTA Online players on PC have access to the GTA+ membership. Those who subscribe to the membership can claim a free car - the Principe Deveste Eight hypercar. However, to make things interesting, the vehicle will get a free HSW Upgrade as well.

Moreover, the following two liveries can be claimed as part of the GTA+ Classics Collection:

HSW CMYK Glitch

HSW Orange Trip

Furthermore, the following items can also be claimed till May 28, 2025:

Off White Pearl Chameleon Paint

Off White Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

LS Customs Forwards Cap

Neck Gaiter

Gray Yeti Combat Shirt and Battle Pants

Gold Beat Off Earphones

Moreover, players will get access to monthly perks, which include another free car, in-game bonuses, and more.

More about the Principe Deveste Eight supercar

The Principe Deveste Eight is a two-seater ultra hypercar that Rockstar Games added in 2019 as part of the Arena War DLC update. It highly resembles the Dubai-based concept car - Devel Sixteen. Some design cues seem to be taken from the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo.

In terms of performance, the supercar seemingly runs on a unique V16 engine. According to Brough1322, it possesses a top speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h). However, the HSW Upgrades allow it to go up to a maximum speed of 151.00 mph (243.01 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA 5 Online.

The HSW upgrades allow the vehicle to complete one lap in about 0:58.209.

