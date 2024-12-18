McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online: Everything leaked about it so far

The McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA 5 Online is expected to play a big role in Agents of Sabotage. It can currently be found at the McKenzie Field Airstrip in Grapeseed. Unlike in the story mode, the property can’t be purchased in the multiplayer title at the moment. However, this will change soon, as revealed by in-game files added with the new DLC.

Popular insider Tez2 reported that the property will become purchasable soon. This article covers everything known about the McKenzie Hangar in GTA Online and its expected role in the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online: Its possible role, expected release date, and more

The GTA 5 Online’s McKenzie Field Hangar will give players access to new content as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC update. Listed below are some of the things known about it from the in-game data files reportedly accessed by data miners.

1) McKenzie Field Hangar: A property with a connected story?

Rockstar Games will make GTA 5 Online’s McKenzie Hangar purchasable as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC drip-feed content. However, the property will reportedly not function as other standard hangars in the game.

According to a report by Rockstar insider Tez2, the McKenzie Hangar will be used as an office rather than a hangar. Purchasing it will reportedly give players the ability to launch missions called “Oscar Guzman Files Again.” Players will also receive 20 additional storage slots for their existing hangars upon buying this property.

This suggests that the Agents of Sabotage DLC will release more missions as part of its drip-feed content, and the McKenzie Hangar will play a major role in it.

2) McKenzie Field Hangar: Possible price

In the story mode, GTA 5’s McKenzie Hangar is priced at $150,000. However, in the multiplayer title, it is expected to cost much more.

Based on the recently added Darnell Bros Garment Factory, the property might be priced between $2,000,000 and $3,000,000.

3) McKenzie Field Hangar: Expected release date

Drip-feed items are typically released anytime between the DLC’s release and the next six months. Since the McKenzie Hangar will reportedly add new missions, players can expect its release around three months after the DLC, likely in March 2025.

However, Rockstar Games could release the property at any time. This article will be updated when new information becomes available.

Final verdict

Making the McKenzie Field Hangar purchasable in GTA Online would be a great move by Rockstar Games since it has been a popular property in the story mode since the game’s release in 2013.

