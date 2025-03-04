Ammunition mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: A brief guide

The Ammunition mission is one of the setup missions in the newly-added GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC. As usual, this mission requires you to obtain the ammunition for the Titan you will be stealing as the final job. The ammunition is stored on some ships. While the task is quite straightforward, some insight into the mission will make things easier.

Hence, this article will offer a brief that will help you complete the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC Ammunition mission and highlight all the tasks that you must complete.

A brief guide to completing the Ammunition mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC

The first thing you must do is visit the Hangar and access the laptop. Now, click on Oscar Guzman Flies Again to get the tasks and select the Setup: Ammunition. After accepting the settings and starting the mission, you will meet Oscar outside the Hangar, waiting beside the airplane.

He will ask you to hop in and take off. After a short conversation, you will reach the dock where you must jump and use the parachute to land. Next, the goal is to enter one of the big helicopters and pick the explosives near them. You must hover above the explosives to hook them. Now fly towards the barges anchored nearby and start dropping the explosives on the enemies.

You can start the Ammunition mission from the laptop (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the goal is to steal the ammunition, look for the green markers and land your helicopter on top of the marked crates to pick them up. Note that the crate can sometimes be jammed between other containers. So, pick them off first and dump them into the sea. Then, hook the ammo crate and take it to the drop location.

There, you will find a trailer truck waiting for the cargo. Drop the crate near the truck and return to the dock. Now, you will have two options — either end the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC Ammunition mission right there or steal some more equipment.

We recommend going after the remaining items as they will further help you during the finale. You must follow the same procedure for these items as well.

You can start other DLC tasks from the Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note that you don't have to defeat all the enemies since it is a waste of time. Your helicopter has enough health to sustain damage and let you pick up and deliver the cargo. However, you can swap the vehicle after each run to get a brand-new helicopter. While you will have the backup blocked, it will run out soon.

Once this happens, the enemy will start shooting anti-aircraft missiles towards you. However, you can simply fly low to avoid them. You have the following items to steal:

Titan 250 D Ammunition

Heavy Armor

Weapon Crate

Mogul Upgrades

Once you have delivered everything, bring out your phone and text Oscar. Doing so will complete the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC Ammunition mission. Hopefully, you have completed all the previous setup missions since you can now finally do the big job.

