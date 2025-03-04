GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again releases on PC, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and Xbox Series S|X

After days of waiting, the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is finally live on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While Rockstar Games is yet to share the official newswire post about it, the Grand Theft Auto community can enjoy the latest content added with the update today, March 4, 2025. From a new purchasable property to a new set of wheels, there are a couple of things to try.

Read on to learn more about what the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update has added to the virtual world of Los Santos.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is now available on PS4, PC, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

A promotional picture of the GTA Online new DLC content (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA 5 update today (March 4, 2025) was released around 2:00 am PST, unlocking the Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC on all currently supported platforms. Moreover, as there are now two versions of the game on PC, both are eligible for the update:

If you’re already in a public lobby, you may need to restart the game.

The latest DLC content, as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC, has now added McKenzie Field Hangar. Players can now buy it from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game and start a brand new arms smuggling business.

Players can find some resemblance to the arms smuggling business Trevor Philips runs with Oscar Guzman in the Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode.

Moreover, the following brand-new car is now available:

Invetero Coquette D5 car – Legendary Motorsport for $1,730,000

Likewise, the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update has also added the following three aircraft:

DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter – Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,345,000-$1,758,750

– Warstock Cache & Carry for $2,345,000-$1,758,750 Western Duster 300-H plane - Elitas Travel for $1,020,000-$765,000

- Elitas Travel for $1,020,000-$765,000 Eberhard Titan 250 D gunship – Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,870,000-$3,652,500

Keep in mind that this culminates the Agents of Sabotage DLC content, and there’s no drip-feed content remaining. However, as always, Rockstar could surprise us by announcing a Summer DLC 2025 around May-June 2025.

Moreover, today’s update could have also cleared the way for Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing, which is what fans expect from Rockstar Games now.

