GTA 5 Enhanced PC players to get two free cars as GTA+ benefits

GTA 5 Enhanced PC is just two days from its release, and if you’re a PC gamer, there is plenty to look forward to. Rockstar Games announced the new version with a newswire post last week, providing a glimpse of what to expect. While there are many interesting new features in the newer version of Grand Theft Auto 5, the developers will also give some extra GTA+ benefits for a limited time.

According to the latest newswire post by Rockstar Games, the new subscription period starting from March 4, 2025, will give members two cars for free — the Invetero Coquette D5 and the Principe Deveste Eight.

GTA 5 Enhanced PC players will be able to subscribe to GTA+ and claim free cars

A promotional picture of the additional Plus benefits (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA+ membership was released in April 2022 but only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. PC users currently don’t have access to it. However, that will change very soon with the upcoming GTA 5 Enhanced PC version, which will allow PC players to subscribe to the membership and claim benefits.

On February 28, 2025, Rockstar Games announced the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again content for the popular multiplayer title. In the newswire post, the developers mentioned that the brand-new Invetero Coquette D5 sports car will be free for Plus subscribers.

However, as this will be the first time PC gamers can access the premium membership, Rockstar is offering additional perks, including the Principe Deveste Eight supercar.

GTA+ is currently available for $7.99/month. The aforementioned benefits will be available for all subscribers, including those on current-gen consoles.

Those who have the PC version of the game can upgrade to the GTA 5 Enhanced PC version for free. The pre-load is now available for players on Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam.

