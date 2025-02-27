GTA 5 Enhanced Update 2025 pre-load size for PC, revealed

The GTA 5 Enhanced Update 2025 for PC will go live on March 4, 2025, as recently revealed by Rockstar Games. However, the developer seems to have already made it available to pre-load on the platform. This has also revealed its size, which is 91.53 GB, according to an X post by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber @Gtamen. The YouTuber posted a screenshot of the Rockstar Games Launcher app, which showed an option for pre-load and the above-mentioned file size of the upcoming update.

Ad

The update being available for pre-load isn't exactly surprising, as Rockstar has made Grand Theft Auto Online's last few DLCs available to pre-load a couple of days ahead of their official launch, albeit only on PlayStation consoles.

GTA 5 Enhanced Update 2025 pre-load size reportedly revealed to be 91.53 GB on PC

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The upcoming GTA 5 Enhanced Update 2025 will bring exclusive features from the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version (also known as the Expanded and Enhanced Edition) to its PC version.

This includes HSW Performance upgrades, some current-gen console-exclusive cars, certain technical enhancements, and more. Rockstar had announced the arrival of this update back in November 2024 itself, but a release date was shared only recently.

Now, the update is available to pre-load on PC, and its file size is reported to be 91.53 GB. This is pretty similar to the title's file size on current-gen consoles. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced's launch version (March 2022) on PS5 was reportedly around 86 GB.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that the Enhanced Update 2025 is absolutely free of cost for all current owners of the game on PC. Rockstar has revealed the minimum and recommended system requirements for Grand Theft Auto 5 (PC) for this update, as can be seen in the following image:

Minimum and Recommended GTA 5 Enhanced Update PC requirements (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current PC version of the title will be supported post-update too, which should help those with specifications below the suggested system requirements. However, players on the older version will not be able to play Grand Theft Auto Online with those on the updated version.

Ad

Also check: Grand Theft Auto Online Next-Gen PC upgrade: All you need to know

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback