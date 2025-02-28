How to migrate GTA 5 story mode save game from Legacy to Enhanced version

Rockstar Games now allows PC players to pre-load the GTA 5 Enhanced version and transfer the story mode save game from the Legacy (old) version. At the time of writing, the pre-load and migration feature is available to players who own the game on Rockstar Games Launcher and Steam.

This article offers a step-by-step guide to migrating the GTA 5 story mode save game from the Legacy to Enhanced version.

Note: The Grand Theft Auto 5 PC Enhanced version and the migration option may not be available for all players.

Steps to migrate PC story mode progress from GTA 5 Legacy version to Enhanced version

It goes without saying that you will need an active (and preferably fast) internet connection to migrate your story mode save game into the GTA 5 Enhanced edition. Before starting the process, make sure that your game is linked to the preferred Rockstar Games Social Club account. Once these prerequisites are met, follow these steps:

Open the Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy version. Load into story mode. Open the Pause Menu. Head to the Game tab. Select Upload Save Game. Select the save file you want to transfer to the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced version. Read the alert thoroughly and press Enter. The game will start uploading the save file. It may take some time, depending on the file size and internet speed.

Once the upload process is done, you will get another alert confirming that it is complete.

Do note that you can upload and migrate only one save file. However, the process can be done multiple times. If you try to re-upload another save game, it will replace the previous file on the server. Rockstar Games will keep the uploaded file for 90 days. Once the upload process is done, you will need to download the file on the new version.

While Rockstar Games allows you to pre-load the Enhanced version, the new gameplay will be available starting March 4, 2025. Nonetheless, download the GTA 5 Enhanced update and follow the steps below to complete the migration process (when it is available):

Open Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced edition. Load into story mode. Open the Pause Menu and head to the Game tab. Select Download Save Game. Read the alert thoroughly and confirm the download. The previously uploaded save file will start to download. The process may take some time. Once done, you will get an alert confirming the status.

After this, your GTA 5 Enhanced version will load into the save file by default. It is worth noting that once you download the save file on the new version, you won’t be able to upload the Legacy version’s progress anymore.

