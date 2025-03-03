GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games acquires Video Games Deluxe

While many are looking forward to GTA 6 — Rockstar Games' next big release — some important information has surfaced about the developer. According to reports, Rockstar has acquired the Australian studio Video Games Deluxe.

This studio is based out of Sydney and has even worked with Rockstar on a few previous occasions. Moreover, following this acquisition, Video Games Deluxe will reportedly be renamed as Rockstar Australia.

Readers might be interested to know that the Australian studio was established by Brendan McNamara in 2013. He is also the founder and ex-creative director of Team Bondi, who developed L.A. Noire, a crime-based Rockstar Games title from 2011.

Video Games Deluxe has previously worked with Rockstar during the development of L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files and more recently for the Android and iOS ports of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.

It is worth noting that the Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas remaster mobile ports were praised by fans for being in a much better state than the original PC and console ports from 2021.

Video Games Deluxe might work on more such ports and re-releases as Rockstar Australia, given their experience, but that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is busy with Grand Theft Auto 6, which is scheduled to come out in fall 2025. It will be interesting to see if Rockstar Australia gets to assist with GTA 6's post-launch support or potential ports on other platforms in the future.

The highly anticipated title has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no official word about a PC port. In the meantime, Rockstar Games will drop GTA 5 Enhanced — a new version of their 2013 title on PC — on March 4, 2025.

