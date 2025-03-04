  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to download the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman update (PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox)

How to download the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman update (PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 04, 2025 07:37 GMT
How to download the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman update (PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox)
You can easily download the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman update once it releases (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman update rolls out on March 4, 2025. Rockstar Games has confirmed several additions to the game, including a new business, vehicles, and more. Since its announcement, the DLC's content, particularly the McKenzie Field Hangar, has piqued the interest of many in the Grand Theft Auto community.

Ad

However, one may wonder how to download the DLC file and install it to access the new content. Players should note that the Oscar Guzman update needs Agents of Sabotage DLC files or the latest update to run.

Downloading the latest GTA Online update on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms

A promotional picture of the new content for Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional picture of the new content for Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Downloading the latest GTA Online update is quite easy if one owns a copy of Grand Theft Auto 5. Those who haven’t purchased the game yet can use the following links to get it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alternatively, you can go to the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store on your console and buy the title from there. For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, a standalone Grand Theft Auto Online is also available.

Once purchased, download the game. This will automatically download the latest update along with the title.

If you already own Grand Theft Auto 5, you can use the following methods to download the GTA 5 Online update today manually.

Ad

For PC players:

Once again, both versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 are compatible with the new Oscar Guzman Flies Again update:

Steam:

  1. Open the Steam application.
  2. Select Library.
  3. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5.
  4. Right-click on it.
  5. Go to Properties.
  6. Click on Installed Files.
  7. Choose Verify Integrity of game files.
  8. Wait for Steam to update the game.

Epic Games Launcher:

  1. Launch the Epic Games Launcher.
  2. Go to the Navigation Menu.
  3. Head to the Settings.
  4. Select Manage Games.
  5. Enable the Allow Auto-Updates option.
  6. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 and select Update.
Ad

Rockstar Games Launcher:

  1. Open the application.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Select My Installed Games.
  4. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5.
  5. Select the Verify game file integrity and verify it.

Also Check: GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update: Release date and expected time (all regions)

youtube-cover
Ad

PS5 and PS4:

Here’s how to manually download the latest GTA Online update via the PlayStation Store:

  • Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 on the main menu if the game is installed.
  • Press the Options button on your controller.
  • Choose the Check for Update option.

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One:

To access the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again content on Xbox, follow these steps:

  1. Go to My Games & Applications.
  2. Choose Games & Apps.
  3. Go to Games.
  4. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5.
  5. Choose to Manage Game.
  6. Select Updates.
Ad

Once the DLC is live, you will be able to access all of the new content.

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to read:

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी