GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update: Release date and expected time (all regions)

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again is the upcoming big update by Rockstar Games, set to add fresh content to the popular multiplayer title. The developers have already given fans a glimpse of the new content and shared its release date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The update brings a new purchasable property, new businesses and vehicles, and more.
Talking about its release time, Rockstar always follows a certain pattern for such DLC updates, and this time will likely be no different.
Note: The exact release time has not been officially confirmed. It has been speculated upon based on past trends that Rockstar has been following.
GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC update’s expected release time (all regions)
For the last couple of years, Rockstar Games has religiously released a major content update for GTA 5's popular online multiplayer title every March. Moreover, there’s a specific release time that they follow for this, making it easier to anticipate the same for such updates.
Based on the same pattern, the upcoming GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC update will likely go live at the following times in different regions:
- Seattle, US - 02:00 am PST
- Alberta, CA - 03:00 am MST
- São Paulo, Brazil - 07:00 am BRT
- London, UK - 10:00 am GMT
- Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET
- Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET
- Paris, France - 11:00 am CET
- Moscow, RU - 01:00 pm MSK
- Dubai, UAE - 02:00 pm +4
- Mumbai, IN - 03:30 pm IST
- Singapore, Singapore - 06:00 pm +8
- Beijing, CN - 06:00 pm CST
- Tokyo, JP - 07:00 pm JST
- Seoul, SK - 07:00 pm KST
- Sydney, AU - 9:00 pm AEDT
- Christchurch, NZ - 11:00 pm NZDT
There is a possibility that the developers could shift the release timings a little if required; however, the aforementioned timings are likely the ones to look forward to.
Players should note that no downloadable file is required to access the new content. All of the content was already added to the game with December 2024’s Agents of Sabotage DLC.
This will also be the first opportunity for GTA 5 Enhanced gamers on PC to access all the content available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.
Here are some of the major things to debut with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update this week:
- McKenzie Field Hangar
- Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter
- Western Duster 300-H plane
- Eberhard Titan 250 D gunship
- Invetero Coquette D5 car
- Oscar Guzman (returning character)
Lastly, the upcoming update will also start a new weekly event as well as a new GTA Plus membership period.
