What systems will the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update be available on?

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman update will be released on March 4, 2025. This major update is a part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC that will add the remaining drip-feed content to the popular multiplayer title. While fans can expect a new set of missions, a new car, aircraft, and more, this could be the last major update before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

To answer the question, all of the major platforms — namely the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC — will receive the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update. Read on to learn more.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman update to be released on both last-gen and current-gen platforms

When it comes to DLC updates, Rockstar Games has shown tremendous support for the last-gen consoles — the PS4 and Xbox One. This time is no different, as those platforms will get the new update, along with the current-gen platforms — PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Moreover, there are two versions of GTA 5 on PC, and both will receive the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update:

PC players on the Legacy Edition can upgrade to the Enhanced version right now for free.

The update will go live at 2:00 AM PDT, March 4, 2025, for all of the platforms.

What to expect from the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

As always, Rockstar Games has kept most of the upcoming content under wraps. However, in the newswire post of February 28, 2025, the developer gave us a glimpse of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again story and the new additions coming with it.

The story will revolve around the following new purchasable property:

Players will be able to buy the Hangar and work with Oscar Guzman, a returning character from Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode. They will run a new business together — likely called an Arms Trafficking business — via new sets of missions.

Apart from the new Hangar, four brand-new vehicles will be debuting with the update:

Invetero Coquette D5 car

Eberhard Titan 250 D gunship

Western Duster 300-H plane

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter

Lastly, the update will also kick-start a new Plus membership period, and since PC players will get to access it for the first time, Rockstar Games has announced the following:

“To commemorate the occasion, we’re bringing back a selection of previously released Member benefits that will be gifted to anyone who is a GTA+ Member between March 4 and May 28.”

Grand Theft Auto Online players will be able to know more about the update after it is released on March 4, 2025.

