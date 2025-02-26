Rockstar Games is going to release GTA 6 later this year (2025) during the fall. Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting eagerly for a fresh look at the title ever since its first official trailer's release over a year ago. While that is yet to arrive, the developer has announced that its Terms of Services (ToS) will be updated very shortly, on March 28, 2025.

The ToS update announcement post on X mentions that players will be required to accept them upon signing in. An article briefing about the changes has also been published on Rockstar's support website.

GTA 6 devs Rockstar Games will update its Terms of Services on March 28, 2025

As per the article published on Rockstar Games' support website, the Terms of Services are being updated to govern the users' legal relationship with the developer and their usage of its products and services.

The ToS updates will clarify the users' acceptable content and conduct in using those products and services. Notably, the binding arbitration agreement, that applies to all players who reside outside of the United Kingdom, European Economic Area, Switzerland, and Australia, will be updated as well.

The ToS will be published in its entirety on February 28, 2025 on the legal page on Rockstar Games' official website (which is where the current ToS are also available). That being said, the updated ToS will go live on March 28, as mentioned earlier, requiring the users' acceptance to allow participation in Rockstar's products and services from that date onwards.

Rockstar's support article on the upcoming Terms of Services update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Nothing regarding GTA 6 was mentioned in this article. Fans have been waiting to see more of it, but the developer has maintained silence since dropping the first trailer back in December 2023.

Nevertheless, Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, did reveal that GTA 6 is planned to release during fall 2025. This was first announced back in May 2024, and is still the targeted launch period per Take-Two's latest earnings call, which was held on February 6, 2025.

