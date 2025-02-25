 "This is completely against Rockstar ToS": GTA 6 fans react to Adin Ross's planned server features

Although Rockstar Games has given fans a sneak peek of GTA 6 with a trailer, we still don't know about its features and gameplay mechanics. Nevertheless, Grand Theft Auto fans keep discussing what they would like to see in it and how they would play the much-anticipated sequel. In fact, even popular streamer and content creator Adin Ross has plans for an ambitious server.

Ad

Ross stated in a recent podcast on YouTube that he plans to have an economy-based GTA 6 server where players can perform certain activities, earn money in-game, and cash it out in real life. However, fans seem to be looking at it skeptically at the moment.

Reacting to a clip of the said podcast, X user @inhuman suggested it would be against Rockstar's Terms of Service (ToS):

"This is completely against Rockstar ToS but okay lol."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, many others also believe that such a server would be against the developer's terms of service and that it wouldn't be allowed:

Fans react to Adin Ross' economy-based GTA 6 server idea (Images via X)

One X user, @DigitalM_M, questioned why would Rockstar Games allow the streamer to build such a server and make money off of it when they could potentially do it themselves:

Ad

"Wtf would Rockstar work with him to build a private server when they could do it themselves."

Expand Tweet

Ad

That being said, few found the concept interesting but were still unsure about it becoming a reality:

Some fans find Adin Ross' GTA 6 server concept interesting but are still skeptical about it (Images via X)

As of this writing, Rockstar Games has not commented on Adin Ross' GTA 6 server idea.

Ad

Fans seem skeptical about Adin Ross' economy-based GTA 6 server idea

Ad

In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast on YouTube, Adin Ross talked about having a GTA 6 server that would run off a crypto coin. He said players would be able to do things in it, like flip houses, make money in the game, and then cash that out for a certain amount of a crypto coin.

However, as can be inferred from the reactions above, fans don't seem sure about this server becoming a reality due to it likely violating Rockstar's terms of service. Here's what Rockstar's current set of ToS states about Virtual Items (that is virtual currency, goods, and items, to name a few):

Ad

"Virtual Items have no monetary value, cannot be used outside of the Services, and may not be sold, transferred or redeemed for real money or items of value outside of the Services unless subject to separate, express written terms provided by Rockstar permitting such conduct."

Screenshot from Rockstar's Legal page (Image via Rockstar Games)

It should also be noted that while private, non-monetary, servers do exist for GTA 5 (in the form of unofficial RP servers), they are only available on PC. Grand Theft Auto 6, on the other hand, has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S so far for when it launches during the fall of 2025.

Also check: "PLEASE GTA 6 TRAILER 2 BRO": Fans react to the latest GTA 5 Online post by Rockstar Games

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback