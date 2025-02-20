"PLEASE GTA 6 TRAILER 2 BRO": Fans react to the latest GTA 5 Online post by Rockstar Games

While several Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2, Rockstar Games has made another GTA 5 Online post, and this one is quite a big announcement. It is about the title's exclusive next-gen console features coming to its PC port in the next few weeks. While many fans (especially ones on the latter platform) are excited, those waiting for the series' next mainline entry do not seem that keen.

For instance, X user @sadiadetp asked for the sequel's second trailer, commenting on Rockstar's post about the upcoming GTA 5 Online Next-Gen PC upgrade:

"PLEASE GTA 6 TRAILER 2 BRO"

One fan, @TheLeonidaMan, asked for Grand Theft Auto 6 over Grand Theft Auto 5 upgrades:

"F*** them upgrades, we need gta 6 yo!"

A fan reacts to Rockstar's latest GTA 5 Online post 1/2 (Image via X/@TheLeonidaMan)

Another fan, @AliiDesiderooo, posted a meme depicting the GTA 6 protagonist Lucia having grown old while waiting for the upcoming title's next trailer. This post has over one thousand likes so far.

X user @AutumnOneWay posted a gif featuring GTA San Andreas' protagonist, Carl "CJ" Johnson, and asked for Grand Theft Auto 6:

"PLEASE JUST GIVE US GTA6"

Here are some more reactions from fans asking about Grand Theft Auto 6 under Rockstar's GTA 5 Online next-gen PC upgrade post:

Fans ask for GTA 6 trailer 2 under Rockstar Games' latest X post (Images via X)

However, some seemed to have a positive take on this post. For example, @_Jaycee____ believed that this announcement being made might have paved the way for some Grand Theft Auto 6-related news to come next.

A fan reacts to Rockstar's latest GTA 5 Online post 2/2 (Image via X/@_Jaycee____)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled for a Fall 2025 launch, whereas this Grand Theft Auto 5 next-gen PC upgrade will arrive on March 4, 2025, for free.

Rockstar announces GTA 5 Online next-gen PC upgrade as fans wait for GTA 6 trailer 2

Rockstar's tweet announcing the GTA 5 Online Next-Gen PC upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

The upcoming GTA 5 Online next-gen PC upgrade will add exclusive features present in the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version to the PC platform. These include HSW Performance upgrades, some new cars, Career Progress, Career Builder, ambient animals, and more.

PC players will also be able to access GTA+ after this upgrade, and enjoy some technical enhancements.

Although most fans seem to be waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2, the latest official announcement from Rockstar marks a much-needed upgrade for PC players, as the highly-anticipated next entry in the series has only been confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles as of this writing.

Also check: GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade: All you need to know

