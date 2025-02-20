GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade: All you need to know

Rockstar Games had confirmed the arrival of GTA Online's exclusive Next-Gen console features on PC some months ago. Players had been waiting anxiously to hear more about it, and the studio has finally revealed March 4, 2025, as the official release date for this upgrade. It will be free, and add features to the title's PC port that have only been available on its PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S ports so far.

These include an exclusive vehicular performance upgrade, animals in the open world, some new cars, access to a Rockstar Games subscription service, and a lot more. With that said, here is all that you need to know about the GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade.

Here is everything known about the upcoming GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade

The highly anticipated GTA Online Next-Gen PC upgrade will arrive on March 4, 2025. All owners of Grand Theft Auto 5 on this platform will be able to upgrade to this version absolutely free of cost, along with the option to migrate their story mode and multiplayer progress.

This upgrade will add some cars to the PC version that were only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S until now. They are Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom. Furthermore, players will be able to upgrade any compatible cars with HSW Performance upgrades, and access Premium Test Rides, HSW Time Trials, as well as HSW Races.

A brand new landing page is coming over to Grand Theft Auto 5's PC port with this upgrade, along with Career Progress, and Career Builder features for its multiplayer mode. Kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation will also be present in GTA Online.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Next-Gen upgrade landing page (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to these features, certain technical enhancements will be a part of this Next-Gen PC upgrade too, such as:

Ray-tracing features and ray-traced shadows.

AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 support.

Faster loading times on supported devices (SSD and DirectStorage).

(SSD and DirectStorage). Enhanced resolution, higher fps, and higher aspect-ratio support.

Enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos support.

Support for PlayStation 5's Dualsense controller will be added as well, along with adaptive triggers.

Here are the minimum and recommended specifications for the upcoming Next-Gen GTA 5 upgrade PC system requirements as per Rockstar:

PC specifications for the upcoming Next-Gen upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

Players with hardware below the minimum requirements should note that support for Grand Theft Auto 5's previous PC version will continue. However, GTA Online will be made a separate instance to maintain this support, and that players using the previous version will not be able to play online with those on the upgraded version. Notably, both versions will be available to those who upgrade, as well as first-time buyers.

The GTA+ subscription service will open up for PC players post this upgrade. It will provide some fixed as well as rotational in-game benefits, a free vehicle, access the Vinewood Club and Garage, and more, in Grand Theft Auto Online every month. It will also include an option to download and play a few classic Rockstar Games titles.

