New GTA 5 Online update teases upcoming content in Los Santos

Rockstar Games dropped a fresh weekly GTA 5 Online update earlier today, February 20, 2025. As is the case with most weekly updates, this one implemented bonuses on certain jobs, and discounts on some in-game commodities. In fact, a brand new vehicle has been added with it as well. However, it seems as if more is in store, thanks to an interesting in-game text.

Ad

This text message is from a character named Ron, and it's about the Mckenzie Field Hangar coming up for sale. Data miners reportedly found unreleased content related to this property in the files of December 2024's Agents of Sabotage update. However, the hangar isn't available for purchase just yet.

Text message from Ron after the latest GTA 5 Online update teases upcoming content

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Players will receive a text message from Ron on their in-game mobile phone upon logging in after today's GTA Online weekly update. The text will arrive automatically after spending some minutes in an online session, in which the character asks players if they have heard about the Mckenzie Field Hangar coming up for sale.

Ron also name-drops Trevor (one of Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode's three protagonists), stating that the hangar was always his, and to let him (Ron) know about the buyer.

Ad

For those unaware, the Mckenzie Field Hangar can be bought as Trevor Philips in the title's story mode. However, it now seems the property might also become purchasable in GTA 5 Online.

Here's a look at the Mckenzie Field Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner Tez2 had talked about the hangar being in the Agents of Sabotage update's drip feed as a purchasable property, and that it would be used to launch "Oscar Guzman Flies Again" missions.

Ad

Tez2's tweets about the Mckenzie Field Hangar drip-feed content (Images via X/@TezFunz2)

The data miner has also suggested this property will add 20 new storage slots in players' existing hangars, as can be seen in the image above.

Ad

No release date for this upcoming GTA 5 Online content in Los Santos has been provided yet. That said, Rockstar had teased the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid like this last year too.

This was done through a phone call from Vincent Effenburger in late February 2024. The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid released a few weeks later in early March. Therefore, this new upcoming content might not be too far away, but that remains to be seen.

Ad

Until then, players can check out the brand new car added today, Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, up for sale on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just over a million dollars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback