GTA Online weekly update for February 20-26, 2025, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is out now, kickstarting the Carnival celebrations in Los Santos. Apart from a couple of freebies, Rockstar Games has added a brand new drip-feed vehicle as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Till February 26, 2025, both Trevor and Ron are feeling generous and giving 3x bonuses to anyone willing to help them.
Moreover, Motor Wars are back into the limelight with triple cash and RP to all participants throughout the week. Players can also collect G’s Caches in Los Santos and earn double rewards, making it the best time to be a collector. All new groups of vehicles are now featured at showrooms, along with a 30% discount on select items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
Newly released GTA Online weekly update today is all about Carnival and related bonuses (February 20-26, 2025)
Brand new car:
- Vapid Uranus LozSpeed
Free log-in rewards:
- Carnival Feather Shirt
- Carnival Feather Shorts
- Carnival Feather Dress
- Carnival Feather Sun Dress
3x Cash and RP:
- Trevor Contact Missions
- Ron Contact Missions
- Motor Wars adversary mode
2x Cash and RP:
- G’s Caches
FIB Priority File:
Players can buy the new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Every car and vehicle featured in the new GTA Online weekly update (February 20-26, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer
- Invetero Coquette
- Weeny Dynasty
- Albany Hermes
- Vapid Bullet
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Enus Paragon S
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
- Albany Cavalcade XL
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Coil Brawler
- Lampadati Furore GT
- Emperor ETR1
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Obey Tailgater S (The McTony Robbery)
- Pegassi Infernus Classic (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
Players can still collect LS Tags and earn additional bonuses throughout the week.
All GTA Online weekly update discounts to claim (February 20-26, 2025)
Free (Plus members):
30% off:
- Karin Previon
- Dewbauchee JB700W
- Pegassi Osiris
- Weeny Dynasty
- Albany Hermes
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Nagasaki Outlaw
- HVY Menacer
- HVY Insurgent
- Western Company Cargobob
- Hangars
- Hangar Modifications and Upgrades
- Railgun – Gun Van
- Precision Rifle – Plus benefits
Lastly, the Street Dealers are still available and players can sell certain products to earn instant money.
The next GTA Online weekly update will be released on February 27, 2025.