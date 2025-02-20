GTA Online weekly update for February 20-26, 2025, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is out now, kickstarting the Carnival celebrations in Los Santos. Apart from a couple of freebies, Rockstar Games has added a brand new drip-feed vehicle as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Till February 26, 2025, both Trevor and Ron are feeling generous and giving 3x bonuses to anyone willing to help them.

Moreover, Motor Wars are back into the limelight with triple cash and RP to all participants throughout the week. Players can also collect G’s Caches in Los Santos and earn double rewards, making it the best time to be a collector. All new groups of vehicles are now featured at showrooms, along with a 30% discount on select items in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Newly released GTA Online weekly update today is all about Carnival and related bonuses (February 20-26, 2025)

Brand new car:

Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

Free log-in rewards:

Carnival Feather Shirt

Carnival Feather Shorts

Carnival Feather Dress

Carnival Feather Sun Dress

3x Cash and RP:

Trevor Contact Missions

Ron Contact Missions

Motor Wars adversary mode

2x Cash and RP:

G’s Caches

FIB Priority File:

Players can buy the new Vapid Uranus LozSpeed from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Every car and vehicle featured in the new GTA Online weekly update (February 20-26, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Nagasaki Hot Rod Blazer

Invetero Coquette

Weeny Dynasty

Albany Hermes

Vapid Bullet

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Vapid Dominator FX

Enus Paragon S

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

Albany Cavalcade XL

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Coil Brawler

Lampadati Furore GT

Emperor ETR1

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still collect LS Tags and earn additional bonuses throughout the week.

All GTA Online weekly update discounts to claim (February 20-26, 2025)

Free (Plus members):

30% off:

Karin Previon

Dewbauchee JB700W

Pegassi Osiris

Weeny Dynasty

Albany Hermes

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Nagasaki Outlaw

HVY Menacer

HVY Insurgent

Western Company Cargobob

Hangars

Hangar Modifications and Upgrades

Railgun – Gun Van

Precision Rifle – Plus benefits

Lastly, the Street Dealers are still available and players can sell certain products to earn instant money.

The next GTA Online weekly update will be released on February 27, 2025.

