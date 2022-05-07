List of all Ron Contact Missions in GTA Online

There are eight Ron Contact Missions in GTA Online, some of which a player might wish to farm. Farming Contact Missions is generally good for lower Ranks, especially if they do not have access to better moneymakers like The Cayo Perico Heist. These missions vary in several ways, such as:

How many players are required to participate in them

The overall objective

Difficulty

The main reason why anybody would care for Ron Jakowski's Contact Missions is because of an event week doubling the cash and RP. In this case, it's worth looking at a list of them.

All Ron Jakowski Contact Missions in GTA Online

Here is a list of every Contact Mission that Ron Jakowski can give to the player in the current version of GTA Online:

Base Invaders

Crank Up the Volume

Daemon Run

Fueling the Flames

Landing Gear

Romance Isn't Dead

Turbine Carbine

Wet Workers

Base Invaders

Rank Requirement: 27

Number of Players: One to Four

GTA Online players will essentially go to Fort Zancudo to destroy some P-996 Lazers, and they must then steal a Cargobob. The main threat here is an endless wave of soldiers, but it's an otherwise straightforward mission that parallels GTA 5's Cargobob mission.

Crank Up the Volume

Rank Requirement: 30

Number of Players: One to Four

Crank Up the Volume is a simple Contact Mission. The player must steal a Journey from the Lost MC and deliver it back to Trevor's meth lab. It's short, with the only danger being some Lost MC members trying to go after the player.

Daemon Run

Rank Requirement: 25

Number of Players: Two to Four

Ron wants players to steal some Daemons (a type of motorcycle in GTA Online) from The Lost MC. Essentially, they go to the Lost MC's trailer park, steal the bikes, and deliver them to Mushroom Hank.

Fueling the Flames

Rank Requirement: 20

Number of Players: One to Four

It's yet another Ron Contact Mission where the player steals something and then delivers it to a specific location. In this case, the player has to steal a Phantom and then give it to a gas station. Some enemies will go after the player as they drive away, but it's largely a non-factor.

Landing Gear

Rank Requirement: 55

Number of Players: Four to Six

Landing Gear is another short Contact Mission in GTA Online where the player goes to a location, steals something, and then heads to another destination. Here, the players go to Sandy Shores Airfield and steal three Velums. There will also be Buzzards parked outside for teammates who don't have a Velum, which they should use to protect the planes.

They will head to the Port of Los Santos to drop off the planes.

Romance Isn't Dead

Rank Requirement: 13

Number of Players: One to Four

Aside from the questionable premise of why Trevor wants to steal a Lost MC's Gang Burrito, this mission is pretty straightforward. The player heads to the Lost MC's turf and should ideally dispatch all of the enemies there. Afterward, they will steal the Gang Burrito and head back to Trevor's trailer.

Turbine Carbine

Rank Requirement: 25

Number of Players: One to Four

GTA Online players will have to head to RON Alternates Wind Farm to steal another Gang Burrito from The Lost MC. It's like Ron's other Contact Missions, where some Lost MC members will be chasing the player, but it's otherwise nothing to worry about.

Wet Workers

Rank Requirement: 55

Number of Players: One to Four

Wet Workers has GTA Online players steal the Lost MC's Tropic and then take it to a pier for delivery. It ends with the player having to take out more Lost MC members. What makes it feel different from the previous missions is that it primarily takes place at sea, so the player will have to deliver a boat.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul