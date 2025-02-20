Is Nagasaki Outlaw worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Nagasaki Outlaw has returned to the limelight with Rockstar’s latest weekly update. The two-seater exposed UTV can be acquired as the Prize Ride or bought at a 30% discount from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. As it’s not a brand-new vehicle, many may not be familiar with the vehicle due to the plethora of other rides available in the game.

However, the GTA Online Outlaw is currently trending on the internet, raising the question of whether it’s worth buying.

Simply put, yes, the Nagasaki Outlaw is worth getting in 2025 for its performance and design. This article shares brief details about the off-roader.

Note: The article is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the off-road car.

Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA 5 Online: Design

The GTA Online Outlaw highly resembles the real-life Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo. Furthermore, some parts of its design are seemingly inspired by the following automobiles:

Can-Am Maverick Sport – A grille, side skirts, and push bars

– A grille, side skirts, and push bars Yamaha YXZ-1000R buggy – Side profile and body components

– Side profile and body components Polaris RZR XP 1000 – Some design elements

It is a unique-looking vehicle due to its open design. However, as it is an off-road vehicle, its overall appearance complements its purpose. Those who love off-roaders shouldn’t miss out on collecting this vehicle.

Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA 5 Online: Performance

Whenever we want to buy a new ride in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, it is important to know what’s under the hood. The Outlaw runs on a flat-twin engine with a 3-speed gearbox in an AWD layout. As per the in-game files, the Maverick-inspired car possesses a top speed of 72.70 mph (117.00 km/h). While it suggests a mediocre performance, the vehicle performs much better than that.

According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the GTA 5 Outlaw can go up to a maximum speed of 91.00 mph (146.45 km/h) after it’s fully upgraded. Furthermore, it can complete one lap in about 1:10.036.

In terms of off-road capabilities, the Nagasaki Outlaw is very proficient. Its rock crawler suspension helps it to deal with rough terrain, and its agile handling keeps the control in the hands of the driver.

All of this makes it one of the best off-road vehicles in the game, even in 2025. Those who want to explore every inch of Los Santos should pick up the Outlaw.

Final Verdict:

As the vehicle is also available as the Prize Ride till February 26, 2025, you should first try to win it at the LSCM series. You just need to get the top five positions in it for 3 days in a row.

