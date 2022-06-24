List of Trevor's Contact Missions in GTA Online and how to unlock them

Rockstar Games has released GTA Online's new weekly update that allows users to earn 2x GTA$ and RP by completing Trevor Contact Missions this week.

Trevor Philips is one of the protagonists of GTA 5 and the main character in GTA Online. He is the CEO and owner of TP Industries, a company established in Blaine County.

Gamers work with Trevor to complete missions given by him, helping expand his TP Industries throughout Los Santos.

Unlocking and starting Trevor Contact Missions in GTA Online

There are nine Trevor Contact Missions in GTA Online, and players must first achieve Rank 13 to unlock them. Once done, they will see a tiny T on the map, which stands for Trevor.

Users must reach the location, i.e., Trevor's trailer, where they get an introduction. He threatens gamers for interfering with his business and asks them to do missions for him to compensate for it.

This is how these missions get unlocked, and individuals start getting missions from Trevor in the game. Alternatively, they can access the assignment by clicking on the pause menu > Online > Jobs > Rockstar Created and choosing to start the mission.

Trevor Contact Missions explained

1) TP Industries - Rank 13

Upon reaching rank 13, Ron calls players to explain that Trevor wants to acquire a Lost MC vehicle from the Range in Stab City. That is when the mission officially begins.

Users must eliminate some heavily-armed Lost MC members defending the vehicle as they arrive at the Range and get it back safely to Trevor's trailer.

2) Lost My Mind - Rank 20

The Lost My Mind mission is unlocked when gamers achieve rank 20. Being the second mission given by Trevor, they have to eliminate The Lost MC members and escape on a Seashark.

While escaping, they encounter more bikers who chase and try to eliminate them. Individuals must reach Trevor's trailer safely to complete this GTA Online mission.

3) Crystal Clear Out - Rank 28

Upon achieving rank 28, players will get another mission from Trevor. They must take the required substance from a rival gang at the pier on the Alamo Sea's northern shore, which will be guarded by two enemy boats and about 15 enemy soldiers.

It's a bit challenging yet satisfying experience.

4) Chop Chop - Rank 43

Players unlock this mission upon reaching rank 43. It requires them to eliminate the Merryweather Security Guards at Sandy Shores Airfield, hack into a laptop, and take out enemy outposts using the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

To do so, users need to destroy all vehicles in the outposts and eliminate all guards stationed there.

5) Out of Harmony - Rank 50

Upon reaching rank 50, Trevor gives users another job to steal a trailer owned by the Lost MC. The team has to go to Harmony and eliminate as many bikers as necessary to reach the truck.

They need to connect the truck to a cab and deliver it to Trevor's buyer in Cape Catfish. The mission ends when they successfully defend the shipment and the buyer after stealing the trailer.

6) Satellite Communications - Rank 60

Gamers get the Satellite Communications mission upon achieving rank 60, which is similar to the Out of Harmony mission. They should deliver a truck owned by Lost MC to a gas station in Sandy Shores by eliminating bikers.

The only difference is that players must drive the truck to a safe location in GTA Online instead of attaching the trailer to a cab.

7) Method in the Madness - Rank 65

Trevor is angry at the involvement of the Lost MC and their fabrication across the state. He gives this mission to gamers who have achieved rank 65.

A team of one-to-four users must go to the Great Chaparral lab and destroy the few vehicles the Lost use for their business. The team then has to go to Raton Canyon and collect one batch of the required items, which members of the Lost protect.

8) Chopper Tail - Rank 70

Trevor gives this mission in GTA Online to players who have achieved rank 70. The team will have to eliminate a group of LSPD officers investigating Trevor's lab.

They then have to deliver the equipment stored on the back of a Granger to Trevor's trailer.

9) Diamonds are for Trevor - Rank 70

Trevor's last mission is given to gamers at rank 70 in Grand Theft Auto Online. He informs teams that a cargo of diamonds is passing through Paleto Bay, and it's helpful for his TP Industries.

The team must take out the heavily armed Merryweather Security and transport the diamonds to the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness in North Chumash using a boat.

Every mission in the list except TP Industries, a single-player one, can be played by one-to-four players in the game. The reward for completing them successfully is cash and RP, depending on the time spent completing each.

This is the best time for users to complete these missions in GTA Online, as they can earn double the rewards throughout the week.

