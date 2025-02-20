5 things to know about Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online

Many new cars have been added to GTA Online over the last few updates, with the Albany Cavalcade XL being one of them. In fact, this is one of the newest SUVs in the game, as of this writing. It debuted as part of The Chop Shop DLC just a year ago and is arguably one of the best-looking entries in its segment. Though not the best SUV in the game, it isn't the worst either and can still be considered a decent ride.

Ad

Here are five things to know about the Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online: Performance, customizability, and other things to know about the SUV

1) Likely based on the Cadillac Escalade-V

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V (Image via Cadillac Brochures)

As mentioned, Albany Cavalcade XL is perhaps one of the best-looking SUVs in GTA Online to date. Rockstar Games seems to have based the car's exterior design on the Cadillac Escalade-V 2023 variant and to a good extent.

Ad

Trending

The front end of both vehicles looks very similar, especially the grille and lip. The in-game SUV can seat up to four players, posing as a good means of transport for those who like playing in groups.

2) Performance

The Albany Cavalcade XL off-roading in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Statistically, the Albany Cavalcade XL is not great in terms of top speed. According to tests conducted by Broughy1322 (a popular GTA Online vehicle tester), it can only go as fast as 104.25 mph, and that too after a full upgrade.

Ad

However, it accelerates rather quickly, which is a bit of a compensator for the low top speed. Additionally, this SUV handles decently. There is a bit of weight to it when making sharp turns, but nothing a player can't manage. All things considered, it is a decent vehicle to drive in-game.

3) Good customizability

Ad

Customizability can often be a make-or-break deal for players when buying a car. With the Cavalcade XL, there is a lot to tinker with. Rockstar Games has provided 24 customization categories for it, including standard performance, brake, and armor upgrades.

The visual modification categories feature options like arch covers, front and rear bumpers, grilles, hoods, roof accessories, skirts, as well as liveries. Many of these categories offer several choices.

4) No exclusive upgrades

Ad

The Cavalcade XL won't provide much protection from enemies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Besides the standard performance upgrades available for almost every GTA Online car, there are no exclusive utility-based upgrades, such as HSW, for the Albany Cavalcade XL. For those unaware, HSW upgrades is a current-gen console-only performance upgrade for select vehicles. It significantly increases their top speed and acceleration.

Ad

There are no defensive upgrades for the Cavalcade XL, such as Imani Tech, Armor Plating, or bullet-resistant windows. So, those planning to use it in combative missions or PvP should note that it won't provide much protection.

5) Price

The Albany Cavalcade XL's page on Southern San Andreas Super Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Albany Cavalcade XL is not a cheap vehicle by any means. It is available for $1,665,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, an in-game automobile website. This amount can be gathered over some time by grinding businesses, heists, and jobs with GTA Online weekly update bonuses.

Ad

However, it seems a tad expensive for what it offers overall. So, while some may have millions in their Maze Bank accounts, others on a tight budget may want to look at other options rather than spending this much on the Cavalcade XL.

Also check: Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback