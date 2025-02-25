Adin Ross says he wants his GTA 6 server to pay real money

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC version, Adin Ross has already disclosed his plans for the game. In one of his recent interviews on the FULL SEND PODCAST YouTube channel, the streamer stated that he would allow players to make real-life money from his RP server.

Adin talked about integrating cryptocurrencies into the gameplay, and added that players could exchange the in-game currencies with crypto.

Adin Ross plans to bring a cryptocurrency-based GTA 6 RP server on PC

On February 20, 2025, the FULL SEND PODCAST uploaded a video where Adin Ross stated the following regarding his plans for GTA 6:

"... I want to have an economy-based system where it’s all ran off of crypto coin. And this crypto coin is not gonna be a pump and dump, it’s gonna be backed by a legit asset, which is my server.”

Readers should note that a few days back, Adin Ross announced a GTA 6 RP server with Faze Banks. In the recent podcast, he described how Grand Theft Auto fans would be able to earn real-life money by playing the game:

“... If you make money in-game…you cash out. I want people to be working and having an actual life on my server. You could flip houses to make money, you could sell drugs to make money…”

However, he also stated that players would lose everything if their characters died in-game:

“... If I come up to you in-game and I kill you, you’re losing everything…We’re gonna make it very strict. It’s an economy-based server, it’s gonna be hard to get guns…”

When, Kyle, the host of the podcast, asked Adin Ross whether the (crypto) coin would be in the gameplay, this is what the latter had to say:

“It’s going to basically be valued. So, let’s say you have a million dollars in my GTA 6 server, you could probably cash that out for X amount of the coin, which is X amount this volume. And I don’t know what chain is going to be the best at that point. We might do it on Ethereum chain, might do it on Salon chain, Bitcoin chain, whatever…”

While the scheme sounds intriguing, it will be interesting to see whether Rockstar allows it.

