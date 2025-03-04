GTA 5 Online update today (March 4, 2025): Expected release time

Players are eagerly awaiting the release of the GTA 5 Online update today, called Oscar Guzman Flies Again. On February 28, 2024, Rockstar Games officially announced that the new DLC update would add fresh content to the title on March 4, 2025, and the day has finally arrived. Today, players will receive a new set of missions, vehicles, and the purchasable McKenzie Field Hangar.

Rockstar Games hasn't officially revealed the exact release time for the GTA 5 Online update today. However, the developer typically follows a consistent release pattern for mid-DLC updates like Oscar Guzman Flies Again.

This article aims to answer the question: What time will the GTA 5 update likely be released?

GTA 5 Online update today: What time could the new GTA update come out? (All regions)

A promotional picture of the GTA 5 Online update today (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has remained quiet on social media regarding the GTA 5 Online update today. The developer previously only announced the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update through a Newswire post that confirmed its release date of March 4, 2025.

The company seldom confirms the release dates of such updates, possibly to avoid last-minute delays due to technical issues. Regardless, the update is expected to go live today, and players should know the estimated release time to be prepared for it.

The GTA 5 Online update will also kickstart a new weekly event in Los Santos, so its release time can be predicted based on previous weekly updates. It should go live at the following times:

Christchurch, NZ - 11:00 pm NZDT

- 11:00 pm NZDT Sydney, AU - 9:00 pm AEDT

- 9:00 pm AEDT Seoul, SK - 07:00 pm KST

- 07:00 pm KST Tokyo, JP - 07:00 pm JST

- 07:00 pm JST Beijing, CN - 06:00 pm CST

- 06:00 pm CST Singapore, Singapore - 06:00 pm +8

- 06:00 pm +8 Mumbai, IN - 03:30 pm IST

- 03:30 pm IST Dubai, UAE - 02:00 pm +4

- 02:00 pm +4 Moscow, RU - 01:00 pm MSK

- 01:00 pm MSK Paris, France - 11:00 am CET

- 11:00 am CET Berlin, Germany - 11:00 am CET

- 11:00 am CET Madrid, Spain - 11:00 am CET

- 11:00 am CET London, UK - 10:00 am GMT

- 10:00 am GMT São Paulo, Brazil - 07:00 am BRT

- 07:00 am BRT Alberta, CA - 03:00 am MST

- 03:00 am MST Seattle, US - 02:00 am PST

Keep in mind that Rockstar Games may shift the release time if necessary due to unforeseen events.

The Oscar Guzman Flies Again update will be available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Those who own the Legacy version on PC can upgrade to the Enhanced version for free. The new content will be available on both PC versions.

