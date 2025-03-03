GTA 5 Enhanced PC release date and expected time (all regions)

GTA 5 Enhanced PC is set to release on March 4, 2025, less than 24 hours from now, going by the information available on Steam. This is the latest version of the hit Rockstar Games title on this platform and will introduce exclusive features from the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. It was announced a couple of days back via an official Newswire post from the developer.
With that said, this article details the official GTA 5 Enhanced PC release date and expected release time.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA 5 Enhanced PC: Release date and expected release time for all regions
Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 5 Enhanced will release on PC on March 4, 2025. This will be a free upgrade for all those who currently own Grand Theft Auto 5 on this platform. In fact, GTA 5 owners on PC can even pre-load the game on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher.
Do note that the GTA 5 Enhanced pre-load size is not the same on these launchers but is approximately 90 GB.
As for when it will be out, Rockstar Games has not provided an exact release time. However, GTA 5 Enhanced's page on Steam does mention that it should be available approximately 21 hours from the time of this writing. So, here are its expected release times for all regions:
- US Pacific Time: 3:00 am PST
- US Mountain Time: 4:00 am MST
- US Central Time: 5:00 am CST
- US Eastern Time: 6:00 am EST
- Brazil: 8:00 am BRT
- United Kingdom: 11:00 am GMT
- Germany: 12:00 pm CET
- Russia: 2:00 pm MSK
- UAE: 3:00 pm GST
- India: 4:30 pm IST
- Singapore: 7:00 pm SST
- China: 7:00 pm CST
- Japan: 8:00 pm JST
- Sydney, Australia: 10:00 pm AEDT
- Perth, Australia: 7:00 pm AWST
- New Zealand: 12:00 am NZDT
Readers are once again reminded that these are expected release times for GTA 5 Enhanced PC, and the actual time might be a tad early or late.
It is also worth noting that the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is also scheduled to release on March 4.
Check out more related content:
- GTA 6 fans react to John Cena’s latest social media tease
- John Cena seemingly teases GTA 6 involvement with Instagram post
- GTA 5 Enhanced PC players to get two free cars as GTA+ benefits
- 10 things to know about GTA 5 Enhanced PC
- GTA 5 Enhanced release date
- GTA 5 Legacy
- How to pre-load GTA 5 Online Enhanced
- GTA 5 Enhanced price
- 5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update
- Could a GTA 4 definitive edition be released after GTA 5 Enhanced?
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Enhanced Edition now available for pre-load on Steam