GTA 5 Enhanced PC release date and expected time (all regions)

GTA 5 Enhanced PC is set to release on March 4, 2025, less than 24 hours from now, going by the information available on Steam. This is the latest version of the hit Rockstar Games title on this platform and will introduce exclusive features from the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. It was announced a couple of days back via an official Newswire post from the developer.

With that said, this article details the official GTA 5 Enhanced PC release date and expected release time.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA 5 Enhanced PC: Release date and expected release time for all regions

The GTA 5 Enhanced Steam page as of this writing (Image via Steam)

Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 5 Enhanced will release on PC on March 4, 2025. This will be a free upgrade for all those who currently own Grand Theft Auto 5 on this platform. In fact, GTA 5 owners on PC can even pre-load the game on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher.

Do note that the GTA 5 Enhanced pre-load size is not the same on these launchers but is approximately 90 GB.

As for when it will be out, Rockstar Games has not provided an exact release time. However, GTA 5 Enhanced's page on Steam does mention that it should be available approximately 21 hours from the time of this writing. So, here are its expected release times for all regions:

US Pacific Time : 3:00 am PST

: 3:00 am PST US Mountain Time : 4:00 am MST

: 4:00 am MST US Central Time : 5:00 am CST

: 5:00 am CST US Eastern Time : 6:00 am EST

: 6:00 am EST Brazil : 8:00 am BRT

: 8:00 am BRT United Kingdom : 11:00 am GMT

: 11:00 am GMT Germany : 12:00 pm CET

: 12:00 pm CET Russia : 2:00 pm MSK

: 2:00 pm MSK UAE : 3:00 pm GST

: 3:00 pm GST India : 4:30 pm IST

: 4:30 pm IST Singapore : 7:00 pm SST

: 7:00 pm SST China : 7:00 pm CST

: 7:00 pm CST Japan : 8:00 pm JST

: 8:00 pm JST Sydney, Australia : 10:00 pm AEDT

: 10:00 pm AEDT Perth, Australia : 7:00 pm AWST

: 7:00 pm AWST New Zealand: 12:00 am NZDT

Readers are once again reminded that these are expected release times for GTA 5 Enhanced PC, and the actual time might be a tad early or late.

It is also worth noting that the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is also scheduled to release on March 4.

