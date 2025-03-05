The Titan Job in GTA Online: Complete guide

The Titan Job is the last mission in the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. It is lenghty with high-octane action, and brings the enjoyable new mission series based out of the McKenzie Field Hangar to an end. However, it can also prove a bit challenging, especially solo, and hence, some players might be requiring assistance.

This article will act as a guide for players to complete The Titan Job in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

GTA Online guide: How to complete The Titan Job in Oscar Guzman Flies Again

This what Eberhard's Titan 250 D looks like in The Titan Job (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like other missions in this series, The Titan Job can also be started from the McKenzie Field Hangar office laptop. Before starting, make sure to be stocked up on snacks, body armor, and ammunition.

When the mission begins, get in the Mogul you stole in the Setup: Mogul mission with Oscar. He will fly the plane and chase an Ebenhard Titan 250 D aircraft. Your job is to gun it down and eliminate any threat from backup aircraft and guided missiles.

This part is chaotic yet pretty straightforward. Just keep track of enemy positions on the mini map and take them out as quickly as possible, keeping majority of the focus on gunning down the Titan 250 D.

The Titan Job: Shooting from Oscar's Mogul (Image via Rockstar Games)

When its health bar goes below a certain threshold, it will start making an emergency landing. At this point, jump out of Oscar's plane, spawn your personal vehicle, and chase it. Try to use a car with bullet-resistant windows. The Karin Kuruma Armored can be of great use here.

Upon reaching the landing site, eliminate the guards and get close to the crashed plane's engine (marked with a green icon on the mini map). Press the button prompted in your screen's top-left corner, and start repairing the engine.

GTA Online The Titan Job mission: Repairing the engine

The Titan Job: Be loaded on snacks, armor, and ammunition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Repairing the Titan 250 D's engine involves a simple mini-game. All that needs to be done is pressing the prompted buttons in the correct order. Guards will respawn and continue attacking, so be quick.

Once the engine is repaired, take cover and wait for Oscar to drop a crate of ammunition. When dropped, get between it and the Titan 250 D and start loading the ammunition into the plane.

This is also done via a simple mini-game that involves repeatedly tapping a specific button indicated at the top-left corner of the screen. Do try and eliminate as many guards as you can before getting to this part to avoid being gunned-down while occupied with the mini-game.

When all the ammunition is loaded, enter the Eberhard Titan 250 D. GTA Online will notify you of the button for its gun camera, again in the top-left. Remember it, and take off.

GTA Online The Titan Job mission: Destroying targets

The Titan Job: Destroy Eberhard targets with the Titan 250 D's gun camera (Image via Rockstar Games)

You now have to destroy some Eberhard targets. First you'll face two trucks, then a submarine, and then a train. You will have to attack them by switching to the plane's gun camera. The buttons for firing and reloading will be mentioned in the bottom right.

This camera is located on the Titan 250 D's left side, so always make sure that these targets are also on the plane's left. Additionally, maintain a suitable altitude and a clear path ahead before switching to the gun camera, otherwise the plane might crash.

Some of these targets may have backup in the air, but don't pay much attention to them. Try to accurately hit and destroy these targets quickly. However, this part is challenging, and it is normal to take a few tries, especially with the train segment. Try to destroy the train's engine first so that it stops moving

When all these Eberhard targets are destroyed, head back to the McKenzie Field Hangar and land the Titan 250 D to complete GTA Online The Titan Job mission in Oscar Guzman Flies Again.

Completing this mission with multiple participants can be a bit easier than going solo. That being said, it is doable either way.

Check out more GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions: Up and Running || Intel || Iron Mule || Ammunition

