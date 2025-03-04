How to complete Mogul mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update is here and so are its brand new missions, one of which is called Setup: Mogul. This is the second mission going by the in-game mission list order, and it tasks players with stealing an aircraft from Eberhard Munitions, the antagonistic organization in this update. It is worth noting that Eberhard only debuted in the series back in December 2024.

With that said, let's take a look at how to complete Mogul in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again: How to complete Mogul mission in the new update

Start GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions from here (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

To start this mission in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, go to the McKenzie Field Hangar, and access the laptop in its office. Select Oscar Guzman Flies Again, and click on the mission's name after Oscar stops talking.

The first objective is reaching an airstrip in Banham Canyon, and stealing either one or two Moguls. The choice is up to you, but that plays a role later in this update's campaign.

There will be lots of guards here, so be prepared with armor and ample ammunition. Use silenced weapons if you can to avoid detection and getting overwhelmed right from the get-go.

Once the guards are dealt with, enter a Mogul and fly it back to the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online. However, regardless of whether you get detected or not, Eberhard will send attacking jets once you take off.

Here is what this GTA Online plane looks like (Image via Rockstar Games)

These jets will launch missiles at you, so avoid flying in a straight line, and keep changing your direction and altitude to try and avoid them. Your GTA Online aircraft also has flare countermeasures that can be used to avoid getting hit. Deploy them every time you hear the missile lock-on tone.

Oscar will also try and shoot down these jets when you are within the McKenzie Field Hangar's radius (marked with a white circle on the mini-map). Once near the hangar, land the aircraft.

You can now head back to the Banham Canyon airstrip to steal the second Mogul, if you wish. That said, the mission won't be completed even after stealing both, as there is a secondary objective.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again Mogul: Dropping bombs

Dropping bombs on Eberhard bases (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

This mission has a secondary objective, that is testing Mogul's bombs. It will become available after stealing and landing just one aircraft at the McKenzie Field Hangar.

This part requires bombing five Eberhard bases, marked with red circles on the map. To start, enter a stolen Mogul and fly over these bases. Press the required button (should also get prompted in the screen's top-left corner) to drop a barrage of bombs when right over a base.

Try to fly low when approaching an Eberhard base to accurately bomb it in one go. When all five have been bombed, head back to the McKenzie Field Hangar, land the aircraft, and text Oscar Guzman from your in-game mobile phone to complete the mission added with the GTA 5 update today.

By the way, you can go back to steal the second Mogul even after bombing the Eberhard bases with the first stolen aircraft itself.

