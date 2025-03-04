Following the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, players want to know how to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online. This property was purchasable only in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode when playing as Trevor Philips. However, following the update on March 4, 2025, this property can be yours for just under $1.5 million.
With that said, this article will explain how to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman update.
How to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online: Everything you need to know
The McKenzie Field Hangar can be purchased through an in-game website called Maze Bank Foreclosures. Many other GTA Online business-related properties are also sold on this website.
It can be accessed very easily via your in-game mobile phone. Bring it up using the required button (as per your platform) and click on the internet browser icon. The Maze Bank Foreclosures thumbnail should be visible on the home page, as shown in the following image:
However, if that isn't the case, look for it in the Money and Services tab.
Once on the website, click ENTER SITE to access a map with all purchasable properties. Then, move north and focus on Blaine County.
Click on the hangar's icon (shown in the image above) and then on "Buy From: $1,475,000".
How to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online: Locations
There is only one location for the McKenzie Field Hangar in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. Specifically, the hangar is located in Blaine County. Moreover, there are no optional property upgrades either.
This was, interestingly, also the case with the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, another property that was made purchasable recently.
How to buy the McKenzie Field Hangar in GTA Online: Price
The McKenzie Field Hangar costs $1,475,000 on Maze Bank Foreclosures. This may seem expensive to beginners, but it is a reasonable price for a GTA Online business property.
Long-time players should be able to afford it easily. Meanwhile, others should grind jobs like the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and The Cayo Perico Heist to gather the necessary funds.
