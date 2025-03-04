Rockstar finally releases GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

PC gamers had been waiting for the GTA 5 Enhanced version for quite some time, and finally, it's here. Rockstar Games has just released the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition today, March 4, 2025. The newer version of the game includes all that content which was previously available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles like the HSW vehicles.
Read on to learn more about the new version.
Rockstar Games GTA 5 Enhanced is free for those who already own a PC version
The GTA 5 Enhanced edition has finally been released, and Rockstar Games is allowing existing game owners on PCs to upgrade to the latest version for free. Players can simply open their game launcher and check for the option to upgrade the game.
The newer version includes all the features that the previous PC version lacks. Here’s a list of everything new in GTA 5 Enhanced:
- 5 new cars - Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom
- HSW Upgrades
- HSW-exclusive events like HSW Time Trial
- Career Progress
- Ambient Animals
- Plus Membership
- Wildlife Photography Challenge
- Career Builder
The addition of HSW upgrades allows players to upgrade select cars and boost their performance. Here’s a list of HSW-compatible vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Enhanced that one should know about:
- Principe Deveste Eight
- Överflöd Entity MT
- Bravado Banshee
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Penaud La Coureuse
- Übermacht Niobe
- Benefactor Stirling GT
- Grotti Turismo Classic
- Bravado Buffalo EVX
- Declasse Vigero ZX
- Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible
- Annis Euros X32
- Übermacht Sentinel XS
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
- Vapid Firebolt ASP
- Karin Vivanite
- Weeny Issi Rally
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag
- Grotti Brioso R/A
Also Check: Invetero Coquette D5
Apart from that, many technical improvements can also be seen in the newer version of the game:
- Ray-traced shadows and reflections
- Support: AMD FSR1, FSR3, NVIDIA DLSS 3
- Faster loading times via SSD and DirectStorage (compatible devices)
- Higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates
- Support: PS5 DualSense controller with adaptive triggers
- Support: Enhanced audio (Dolby Atmos) and improved fidelity of cinematics, speech, and music
While these are certainly a welcome addition, players are recommended to check the GTA 5 Enhanced system requirements to know whether their PC supports it or not.
The new GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC is also now available to play on the PC version.
