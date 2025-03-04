  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Rockstar finally releases GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

Rockstar finally releases GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 04, 2025 12:20 GMT
Rockstar finally releases GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC
A brief report on Rockstar finally releasing GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

PC gamers had been waiting for the GTA 5 Enhanced version for quite some time, and finally, it's here. Rockstar Games has just released the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition today, March 4, 2025. The newer version of the game includes all that content which was previously available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles like the HSW vehicles.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the new version.

Rockstar Games GTA 5 Enhanced is free for those who already own a PC version

A promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Enhanced edition has finally been released, and Rockstar Games is allowing existing game owners on PCs to upgrade to the latest version for free. Players can simply open their game launcher and check for the option to upgrade the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The newer version includes all the features that the previous PC version lacks. Here’s a list of everything new in GTA 5 Enhanced:

  • 5 new cars - Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom
  • HSW Upgrades
  • HSW-exclusive events like HSW Time Trial
  • Career Progress
  • Ambient Animals
  • Plus Membership
  • Wildlife Photography Challenge
  • Career Builder

The addition of HSW upgrades allows players to upgrade select cars and boost their performance. Here’s a list of HSW-compatible vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Enhanced that one should know about:

Ad

Also Check: Invetero Coquette D5

Another promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)
Another promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from that, many technical improvements can also be seen in the newer version of the game:

Ad
  • Ray-traced shadows and reflections
  • Support: AMD FSR1, FSR3, NVIDIA DLSS 3
  • Faster loading times via SSD and DirectStorage (compatible devices)
  • Higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates
  • Support: PS5 DualSense controller with adaptive triggers
  • Support: Enhanced audio (Dolby Atmos) and improved fidelity of cinematics, speech, and music

While these are certainly a welcome addition, players are recommended to check the GTA 5 Enhanced system requirements to know whether their PC supports it or not.

The new GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC is also now available to play on the PC version.

Ad

Other Grand Theft Auto news you may like to read:

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी