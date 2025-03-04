Rockstar finally releases GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

PC gamers had been waiting for the GTA 5 Enhanced version for quite some time, and finally, it's here. Rockstar Games has just released the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition today, March 4, 2025. The newer version of the game includes all that content which was previously available only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles like the HSW vehicles.

Read on to learn more about the new version.

Rockstar Games GTA 5 Enhanced is free for those who already own a PC version

A promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 Enhanced edition has finally been released, and Rockstar Games is allowing existing game owners on PCs to upgrade to the latest version for free. Players can simply open their game launcher and check for the option to upgrade the game.

The newer version includes all the features that the previous PC version lacks. Here’s a list of everything new in GTA 5 Enhanced:

5 new cars - Coil Cyclone II, Imponte Arbiter GT, Karin S95, Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, and Pfister Astron Custom

HSW Upgrades

HSW-exclusive events like HSW Time Trial

Career Progress

Ambient Animals

Plus Membership

Wildlife Photography Challenge

Career Builder

The addition of HSW upgrades allows players to upgrade select cars and boost their performance. Here’s a list of HSW-compatible vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online Enhanced that one should know about:

Principe Deveste Eight

Överflöd Entity MT

Bravado Banshee

Bravado Banshee GTS

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Penaud La Coureuse

Übermacht Niobe

Benefactor Stirling GT

Grotti Turismo Classic

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Declasse Vigero ZX

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Annis Euros X32

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Vapid Firebolt ASP

Karin Vivanite

Weeny Issi Rally

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Grotti Brioso R/A

Also Check: Invetero Coquette D5

Another promotional picture used for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from that, many technical improvements can also be seen in the newer version of the game:

Ray-traced shadows and reflections

Support: AMD FSR1, FSR3, NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times via SSD and DirectStorage (compatible devices)

Higher resolutions, aspect ratios, and framerates

Support: PS5 DualSense controller with adaptive triggers

Support: Enhanced audio (Dolby Atmos) and improved fidelity of cinematics, speech, and music

While these are certainly a welcome addition, players are recommended to check the GTA 5 Enhanced system requirements to know whether their PC supports it or not.

The new GTA 5 Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC is also now available to play on the PC version.

