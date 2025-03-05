How to complete Iron Mule mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman

Setup: Iron Mule is one of the six missions in the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. It is unlocked after you purchase the McKenzie Field Hangar from Maze Bank Foreclosures and complete the first three missions. Interestingly, this mission is quite action-packed as it involves stealing helicopters from Eberhard Munitions.
The helicopter that you have to steal is the one that was added with the latest GTA Online update. Completing this mission will unlock its Trade Price on Warstock Cache and Carry. With that said, here's how to complete Iron Mule in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again.
Here's how to complete Iron Mule in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update
Like all other Oscar Guzman Flies Again missions, you can start this one from the laptop in the McKenzie Field Hangar office.
The first phase involves heading to an Eberhard munition testing site. There will be guards at the site, so use silenced weapons to avoid altering them from the get-go. Alternatively, you can use vehicles with bullet-resistant windows — like the Armored Karin Kuruma — to avoid taking too much damage.
Once the coast is clear, you will have to plant four jammers at locations marked on the mini-map as green circles. When at one of these locations, use the button prompted in the screen's top left to plant a jammer. Once all four jammers have been planted, the game will instruct you to destroy "Eberhard assets", which means all guards and backup vehicles at the site.
Note - Do not destroy the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom as it plays a role later in this mission.
Destroy Eberhard assets until the "Backup Iron Mules" bar in the bottom-right fills up completely. When it does, some Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopters will show up as reinforcements.
Wait as they hover over the area, and press the button to activate the jammers when prompted. This will shut down all of these helicopters, making them fall to the ground.
Steal any one of them and deliver it to the McKenzie Airfield. After landing it near the hangar, text Oscar from the in-game mobile phone to complete this GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission.
OR, you can go back to the Eberhard testing site, steal more helicopters as well as the Insurgent Pick-Up Custom, and then text Oscar to complete this mission. These additional stolen vehicles can be used in further GTA Online Oscar Guzman missions and even reward some cash upon completing the final one.
Also check: Ammunition mission in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again
Check out more related content:
- How to get GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on Steam
- How to get GTA 5 Enhanced on Epic Games
- GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC
- GTA 5 Enhanced ray tracing
- How to transfer GTA Online character to GTA 5 Enhanced
- GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced PC story mode improvements
- HSW vehicles in GTA 5 Enhanced
- GTA Online profile migration error
- GTA 5 update today
- What is GTA 5 Legacy
- GTA Online Oscar Guzman update releases
- Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule
- All new missions in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update
- How to complet Mogul in GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again
- 5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update
- GTA 6 fans react to John Cena’s latest social media tease
- John Cena seemingly teases GTA 6 involvement with Instagram post
- 10 things to know about GTA 5 Enhanced PC
- 5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy