"The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration" error: Everything known so far

Some users seem to be facing "The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration at this time" error in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition. "The GTA Online profile is not eligible for migration" is seemingly another issue that a few are facing when trying to migrate progress to the new version that came out earlier today, March 4, 2025.

Rockstar Games hasn't commented on it, as of this writing. However, there might be a possible explanation going by a previously published support article related to account migration. With that said, let's take a look at everything known about The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration error so far.

The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration error: Possible causes

There is no proper explanation for what exactly is causing the "The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration" error in GTA 5 Enhanced. Nevertheless, a recent Rockstar support article does state a few reasons why some accounts may not qualify for migration.

Check out: What is GTA 5 Enhanced? || What is GTA 5 Legacy?

Firstly, GTA Online account migration is not possible from console to PC, or the other way round. Only PC players can migrate their profile from GTA 5 Legacy to the Enhanced Edition.

The support article also states that any banned or suspended accounts, or even those having "illegitimate or insufficient progress" might also not be eligible for migration.

Possible explanations for the The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration error (Image via Rockstar Games)

For those wondering, using mods or exploiting money/duplication glitches are some factors that can get a GTA Online account suspended or banned. So, if that is the case with your account, it may be the reason why you cannot migrate your profile to GTA 5 Enhanced PC.

It is also being suggested by a few that this error might get fixed by watching an introduction video through the main menu. However, this has not been confirmed.

Fans discuss a possible cause for the The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration error (Image via X)

"The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration error" can also be a bug. After all, GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has come only a few hours prior to this writing. Therefore, it might get patched eventually, but that remains to be seen.

If you haven't got the new version yet, check out GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links.

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update also released today, March 4, 2025. It has added a new purchasable property, some missions related to it, as well as some fresh vehicles.

