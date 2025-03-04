GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links

Rockstar Games has released the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version for PC, and eligible players can now download it on their computers. This game is available on the Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam Store, and Epic Games Store. The gaming studio is also offering eligible players to freely upgrade from the Legacy (old) version to the new PC version.

Here’s how you can download the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version on your PC.

Sources to download the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version for PC

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced update can be downloaded from the following links:

Do keep in mind that you will need to create accounts or log in on these websites to download the game. Moreover, you must be 18 years or older to get the download link on the websites.

If you're a veteran player and already have the game installed on your PC, simply update to the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version. Follow these steps:

Open the application/store where you have purchased and installed the game. Open the Library/Installed Games section. Grand Theft Auto 5 should show an update ready to be downloaded. Download and install the new patch.

While you will get the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version for free, your device must meet the system requirements to get the update. Rockstar Games outlined the following minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX - 9590

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, SSD required

Sound card and audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

While these will make you eligible for the GTA 5 PC update, for a smooth gameplay experience, you should have slightly more powerful hardware. The studio recommends PC players to have the following specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB Dual-channel configuration RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8 GB VRAM)

Storage: 105 GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

Sound card and audio: Windows spatial sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version will also give you access to the GTA Online Enhanced version on PC.

