Grand Theft Auto fans are optimistic about the free GTA 5 PC update on March 4, 2025. Even though the gameplay is not entirely new, PC players will get some new features that were exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. Rockstar Games' decision to release this free update is undoubtedly a welcoming gesture.

This article will briefly discusses why the free GTA 5 PC update is a step in the right direction by Rockstar Games.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

The free GTA 5 PC update is a welcoming gesture

The PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 was releasedin April 2015, and the game has remained the same so far. However, the free GTA 5 PC update will bring various new changes that will give it a fresh new look and also add some other improvements.

Due to its age, the game’s player base was gradually declining. This was mostly evident from the lack of players for various jobs and missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, the GTA 5 PC update will surely revive the community. Since it is a free update, we can expect veteran players to return to the game to check how the new version looks and feels.

Another thing to note is that Rockstar Games has yet to announce the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC. As a result, the community is unsure when they will be able to play the game on PC. In that case, releasing the free GTA 5 PC update is the right move, as it will give the players some incentive to continue with the GTA franchise.

The community was skeptical about the future of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online after the release of GTA 6. However, the new PC update made it sure that Rockstar Games would continue to support the game, at least for a few years in the future.

The technical improvements coming with the GTA 5 PC update will allow the developer to make the gameplay uniform across the major platforms. As a result, PC players will be able to enjoy the same in-game features and benefits to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

