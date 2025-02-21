  • home icon
  • GTA
  • 5 major technical improvements coming in the free GTA 5 PC upgrade

5 major technical improvements coming in the free GTA 5 PC upgrade

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Feb 21, 2025 10:36 GMT
GTA 5 PC upgrade
New technical improvements coming to the GTA 5 PC upgrade (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games recently announced the free Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for the GTA 5 PC version with plenty of new features. While most of the features have been there on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions for years, the Grand Theft Auto community is excited to finally try them on PC as well.

Ad

This article lists five major technical improvements that GTA 5 PC players will receive with the free upgrade on March 4, 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable technical improvements GTA 5 PC players will get with the free upgrade

1) PC-exclusive ray tracing features

Grand Theft Auto 5 PC version will get a fresh new look soon (Image via Rockstar Games)
Grand Theft Auto 5 PC version will get a fresh new look soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

According to Rockstar Games’ latest Newswire, GTA 5 PC players will get the following ray tracing features:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Ambient occlusion
  • Global illumination
  • Ray-traced shadows and reflections

While the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 already have ray-traced shadows and reflections, the other two will be PC-exclusive features. These should make the 2013 title more visually pleasing.

2) Support for image enhancement technology

Ad

The Expanded and Enhanced version of the GTA 5 PC version will also support the following image enhancement technologies:

  • AMD FSR1
  • AMD FSR3
  • NVIDIA DLSS 3

These features analyze low-resolution images and scenes and use artificial intelligence to reproduce the same in higher quality. The best thing is that the same features will also work on the GTA Online next-gen PC version.

3) Faster loading times

Ad

If your PC does not have high-end hardware, loading the current GTA 5 PC version can take a while. Even if you have the hardware power, the game tends to take a longer time to load at times. Rockstar Games will address this issue with the upcoming free upgrade, which will offer faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage.

However, your PC must meet the necessary requirements to utilize this feature.

4) Better visual experience

Ad
Ad

So far, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the 2013 title were said to offer the best visual experience. However, Rockstar Games aims to improve the PC version by adding the following features:

  • Enhanced support for higher resolutions
  • Support for higher aspect ratios
  • Support for higher framerates

The AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS technologies will greatly help in this regard.

5) Support for DualSense controller

The haptics for GTA 5 PC version is about to get better (Image via Rockstar Games)
The haptics for GTA 5 PC version is about to get better (Image via Rockstar Games)

The native support for PlayStation’s DualSense controller will surely be a game-changer for GTA Online and GTA 5 PC players. Plus, the adaptive triggers on the gamepad will make driving and shooting experiences more enjoyable.

Ad

However, it is subjective as many players prefer turning off the controller haptics.

It is worth noting that the new technical improvements will surely require powerful hardware to operate efficiently. Therefore, Rockstar has released a list of specifications for the upcoming free upgrade. They are as follows:

Minimum system requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 10 (latest service pack)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX - 9590
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1630 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4 GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 105 GB, SSD required
  • Sound card and audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible
Ad

Recommended system requirements:

  • Operating system: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB Dual-channel configuration RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8 GB VRAM)
  • Storage: 105 GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive
  • Sound card and audio: Windows spatial sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

According to Rockstar Games, if your PC does not meet the above requirements, you can continue to play the current version of the game as usual.

Ad

Also read: 5 reasons to own Hangar in GTA Online in 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी