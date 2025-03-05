Rockstar Games has just released a brand new GTA 5 update today, March 5, 2025, for the newly released Enhanced Edition for PC. While the Enhanced Edition added tons of new content to the PC version, fans also noticed some issues like being unable to migrate accounts, text chat features, and more.

While some issues will supposedly take time to be resolved, the new patch has reportedly fixed a major issue.

According to popular Grand Theft Auto community member @videotechuk_, the new GTA 5 update today has fixed a frame-rate-related issue that many had been facing in the Enhanced version.

GTA 5 update today reportedly removes 120 FPS frame-rate cap in the Enhanced Edition on PC

As can be seen above, @videotechuk_ shared a screenshot of the newly released GTA 5 update today which is around 639.1 MB in size. This is the first post-launch patch ever for the Enhanced Edition.

As per @videotechuk_, the developer has removed the 120 FPS frame-rate cap when playing GTA 5 Enhanced with V-sync disabled. Players who download the new patch will likely be able to play the game without the frame-rate cap with no V-sync.

Rockstar Games might release the official patch notes of the GTA 5 update today. Some have been experiencing an issue like “The GTA Online profile associated with this Rockstar Games account is not eligible for migration at this time”. The new GTA 5 update doesn’t seem to fix such issues or any other issues at the moment.

That said, Rockstar Games has proven in the past that they fix critical issues as soon as possible.

Regardless of the problems, PC players have been enjoying great visuals and performance with the Enhanced version. Some even posted a direct comparison between the visual when ray-tracing is on and off, showcasing the graphical improvements the Enhanced version brings to the table.

PC gamers can also enjoy all of the fresh content released with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC update released yesterday, March 4, 2025. A new business, a new set of missions, and new vehicles have been added to it, keeping the player base engaged while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games is now expected to drop news, information, or an update about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title very soon.

