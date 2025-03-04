GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC, explained

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is finally out on PC. This new version offers exclusive features and technical enhancements, akin to Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version that was released in March 2022. Notably, it is separate from the older PC version of the title, which has now been named Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy.

If you're unaware of what makes the Enhanced Edition different, read on to learn the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC features: Everything you need to know

Most of the new features in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC are related to its multiplayer - GTA Online. Here is a brief explanation of all of them:

HSW Performance Upgrade - An upgrade for some specific vehicles that significantly improves their top speed and acceleration.

- An upgrade for some specific vehicles that significantly improves their top speed and acceleration. HSW Races - Exclusive land races for HSW vehicles.

- Exclusive land races for HSW vehicles. Premium Test Ride - An HSW modified vehicle that can be tested at the LS Car Meet Test Track. Gets refreshed every week.

- An HSW modified vehicle that can be tested at the LS Car Meet Test Track. Gets refreshed every week. HSW Time Trials - A challenge for HSW modified vehicles wherein players must reach the finish line before the par time.

- A challenge for HSW modified vehicles wherein players must reach the finish line before the par time. Ambient Animals - Wildlife can now be encountered in the open-world, just like in GTA 5 story mode.

- Wildlife can now be encountered in the open-world, just like in GTA 5 story mode. Wildlife Photography Challenge - Take pictures of listed animals and/or birds every day for cash and RP.

- Take pictures of listed animals and/or birds every day for cash and RP. Career Progress - A menu wherein one can track their progress across various business, missions, heist, and other quests. Beat Career Progress Tier challenges to earn rewards.

- A menu wherein one can track their progress across various business, missions, heist, and other quests. Beat Career Progress Tier challenges to earn rewards. Career Builder - Meant for GTA Online beginners. It helps them in settling in by providing $4,000,000 to spend on a set of businesses, vehicles, and some weapons.

Kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation are a part of the Enhanced Edition on PC too. They help in maintaining a non-toxic environment and providing a seamless experience to all users in the multiplayer.

Five new GTA Online HSW vehicles are included in the Enhanced Edition on PC as well.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Technical improvements

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has a new Landing Page/main menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Enhanced Edition brings some technical improvements over GTA 5 Legacy as well. This covers both Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode and GTA Online. Here is a brief on them:

Ray tracing features - Ray traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, shadows, and reflections. These features should help in improving the visuals and lighting.

- Ray traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, shadows, and reflections. These features should help in improving the visuals and lighting. AMD FSR1, FSR3, NVIDIA DLSS support - Aimed at enhancing image quality and performance. Enhanced Edition supports higher resolutions, higher framerates, and higher aspect ratios too.

- Aimed at enhancing image quality and performance. Enhanced Edition supports higher resolutions, higher framerates, and higher aspect ratios too. Enhanced Audio - Improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, music, and Dolby Atmos support.

- Improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, music, and Dolby Atmos support. DualSense support - PS5 Controller is supported in-game now, with adaptive triggers that provide haptic feedback based on in-game interactions.

SSD and DirectStorage will be utilized on supported devices to provide faster loading times in the Enhanced Edition.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Edition 50% discount on Steam

Finally, GTA 5 Enhanced Edition users on PC can subscribe to the GTA+ subscription service. It provides a set of perks every month, access to the Vinewood Club, Vinewood Club Garage, and the Vinewood Club app on the in-game phone, all in GTA Online.

Those interested in the new version should check out GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links.

