  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC, explained

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC, explained

By Suyash Sahay
Modified Mar 04, 2025 20:20 GMT
GTA 5 Enhanced PC
Here's a look at all GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is finally out on PC. This new version offers exclusive features and technical enhancements, akin to Grand Theft Auto 5's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version that was released in March 2022. Notably, it is separate from the older PC version of the title, which has now been named Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy.

Ad

If you're unaware of what makes the Enhanced Edition different, read on to learn the new GTA 5 Enhanced Edition features on PC.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC features: Everything you need to know

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Most of the new features in GTA 5 Enhanced Edition on PC are related to its multiplayer - GTA Online. Here is a brief explanation of all of them:

  • HSW Performance Upgrade - An upgrade for some specific vehicles that significantly improves their top speed and acceleration.
  • HSW Races - Exclusive land races for HSW vehicles.
  • Premium Test Ride - An HSW modified vehicle that can be tested at the LS Car Meet Test Track. Gets refreshed every week.
  • HSW Time Trials - A challenge for HSW modified vehicles wherein players must reach the finish line before the par time.
  • Ambient Animals - Wildlife can now be encountered in the open-world, just like in GTA 5 story mode.
  • Wildlife Photography Challenge - Take pictures of listed animals and/or birds every day for cash and RP.
  • Career Progress - A menu wherein one can track their progress across various business, missions, heist, and other quests. Beat Career Progress Tier challenges to earn rewards.
  • Career Builder - Meant for GTA Online beginners. It helps them in settling in by providing $4,000,000 to spend on a set of businesses, vehicles, and some weapons.
Ad

Kernel-based anti-cheat protections and proactive voice chat moderation are a part of the Enhanced Edition on PC too. They help in maintaining a non-toxic environment and providing a seamless experience to all users in the multiplayer.

Five new GTA Online HSW vehicles are included in the Enhanced Edition on PC as well.

Also check: What is GTA 5 Enhanced

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC: Technical improvements

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has a new Landing Page/main menu (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has a new Landing Page/main menu (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the Enhanced Edition brings some technical improvements over GTA 5 Legacy as well. This covers both Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode and GTA Online. Here is a brief on them:

Ad
  • Ray tracing features - Ray traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, shadows, and reflections. These features should help in improving the visuals and lighting.
  • AMD FSR1, FSR3, NVIDIA DLSS support - Aimed at enhancing image quality and performance. Enhanced Edition supports higher resolutions, higher framerates, and higher aspect ratios too.
  • Enhanced Audio - Improved fidelity of speech, cinematics, music, and Dolby Atmos support.
  • DualSense support - PS5 Controller is supported in-game now, with adaptive triggers that provide haptic feedback based on in-game interactions.
Ad

SSD and DirectStorage will be utilized on supported devices to provide faster loading times in the Enhanced Edition.

Also check: GTA 5 Enhanced Edition 50% discount on Steam

Finally, GTA 5 Enhanced Edition users on PC can subscribe to the GTA+ subscription service. It provides a set of perks every month, access to the Vinewood Club, Vinewood Club Garage, and the Vinewood Club app on the in-game phone, all in GTA Online.

Those interested in the new version should check out GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC download links.

Ad

Check out more related content:

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी