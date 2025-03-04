GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is currently at 50% discount on Steam

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 Enhanced Edition, a brand new version of Grand Theft Auto 5, on PC today. Those who already owned the title on PC before Enhanced released, can upgrade to it free of cost. Those who did not, can buy it on various platforms, and Steam has even listed GTA 5 Enhanced on a generous 50% discount, as of this writing.

This is a great opportunity to buy what is seemingly now the best iteration of this hit Rockstar title on PC. The discount will be active for about two weeks from this writing.

Those interested have ample time to check out what GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is offering, and then decide if they want to get it.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is available at 50% off on Steam until March 20, 2025

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Edition is on a 50% discount on Steam at the moment, and this offer will end on March 20, 2025. This special promotion not only includes the brand new version of the title, but also GTA 5 Legacy, as well as the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack.

With the discount in effect, this version costs $14.99. However, its standard price is $29.99, which is, interestingly, the same as the Legacy version on PC.

That said, those who already owned the Legacy version before its release can download it for free on Steam, Epic Games, and Rockstar Games Launcher. In fact, it was available to pre-load on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher a few days before official release.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition has new graphics settings on PC, that include ray tracing options. There are some new features in it for GTA Online as well, that should make the gameplay a bit more fun.

